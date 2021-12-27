ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SO LONG, LONG AGO

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith twists and turns and deep concerns the year...

Reminiscing about Christmases long, long ago

It’s that time of season when I worry I might morph into one of Santa’s elves. I really enjoy the Christmas holidays – the time of year for optimism, and the good will that radiates throughout Christmas. I bet some of the best times of your life happened during this joyous season.
A Vineyard Christmas From Long Ago

Undated, from the Gazette archives. It was a dark morning, unusually dark, even for December, because it was cloudy, and a keen and searching wind blew shivery snowflakes out of the northeast in ever-increasing numbers, indicating that a full-fledged blizzard would soon be raging. Nicholas Mayhew grunted slightly as he thrust aside the blankets from his corn husk mattress and shoved his bare feet out upon the sheepskin rug that lay beside his bed. He couldn’t see three inches in front of his nose in that tiny, dark bed chamber.
The Long Goodbye

This recipe originally appeared in our Holiday 2021 issue. Get the magazine here. Combine ¼ cup of water with the honey and allspice berries in a small pot over medium-high heat; bring to a simmer. Cook, stirring, until the honey dissolves, about 4 minutes. Let the syrup cool completely, then pour through a fine-mesh sieve into a small jar with a tight-fitting lid. Discard allspice berries. Store syrup in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.
Perspective: The long long line this Christmas

A few days ago, I was driving around holiday shopping and noticed a ridiculously long line of cars snaking through a parking lot. A makeshift sign read, “Free Rapid COVID Tests and Vaccines.” I sighed and thought to myself, “Of course it’s for COVID.” Long lines at Christmas were once the domain of the latest fad toys, but as I drove around holiday shopping, I noticed several long lines of people waiting in cars for tests and vaccines. Sign of the times, folks.
A Good Place to Walk

Last Spring, in an attempt to escape the business of the world and the discord regarding the Covid pandemic, I found myself exploring the Danforth Street Conservation property for the first time. I made my way slowly through the low bush blueberry and over the mounded earth left from perk tests. The uneven earth was a reminder of what could have been and what was preserved. The path followed narrowly up a little hill and was littered with ancient signs of glaciation. Connected to the end of the property is private conservation in which there is a perennial stream. With the sun coming down, I took a pause to sit myself down on a little bridge going over the stream. It was during the time of day I like most; it is often referred to as twilight. When the sun has just barely sunk below the horizon and the world is cast in sepia tones. Having grown up in a farming community, and had my share of animals, I know this is the time of day that livestock often seek shelter for the night. On the other hand, some wildlife find it a time of safety or a period of opportunity.
Memories of Christmases from long ago

With early morning light we searched for just the right tree to be decorated and set before the large bay window. Grandma and Gramps' old farm house had seen this same scenario played every December as long as I could remember. I watched Grandpa Slone’s eyes as he surveyed tree after tree, many of which he had planted when he was younger. Few met with his approval. I was learning.
So long, farewell

A number of closings were quickly replaced with newcomers. When chef Justin Sutherland pulled the plug on Obachan and Chickpea, his two outlets at Potluck, Rosedale Center's food hall, the leases went to chef Josh Hedquist for the third iteration of his Joey Meatballs, along with a new concept, Salad Slayer.
