SO LONG, LONG AGO

Last Spring, in an attempt to escape the business of the world and the discord regarding the Covid pandemic, I found myself exploring the Danforth Street Conservation property for the first time. I made my way slowly through the low bush blueberry and over the mounded earth left from perk tests. The uneven earth was a reminder of what could have been and what was preserved. The path followed narrowly up a little hill and was littered with ancient signs of glaciation. Connected to the end of the property is private conservation in which there is a perennial stream. With the sun coming down, I took a pause to sit myself down on a little bridge going over the stream. It was during the time of day I like most; it is often referred to as twilight. When the sun has just barely sunk below the horizon and the world is cast in sepia tones. Having grown up in a farming community, and had my share of animals, I know this is the time of day that livestock often seek shelter for the night. On the other hand, some wildlife find it a time of safety or a period of opportunity.

REHOBOTH, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO