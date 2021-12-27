USC Hoops Clinch Highest AP Top 25 Ranking Since 1975

USC men's basketball clinched the No. 7 overall ranking in the Associated Press Top 25, following Arizona's first loss of the season. The Wildcats fell three spots, to No. 9, following Tennessee's narrow 77-73 victory, in Knoxville.

This is this highest ranking the 12-0 Trojans have achieved since 1975.

Team activities remain paused following COVID-19 issues within USC's program.

USC hoops postponed their upcoming games against Arizona State and No. 6 Arizona, due to COVID-19 protocols. USC was originally scheduled to play the Sun Devils on December 30 at the Galen Center, and Arizona on January 2.

According to USC Athletics:

"USC will work with the Pac-12, Arizona State and Arizona to reschedule the games on mutually agreed upon dates. The No. 8/No. 9 USC Trojans are off to a 12-0 start and are one of five remaining undefeated teams. The 12-0 start is tied for the fifth best in school history."

The Men of Troy also canceled their contest against Oklahoma State in the Compete 4 Cause Classic (Dec. 21), due to COVID-19.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube