P.J. Tucker is allowing sneakerheads to buy pairs from his personal shoe collection this holiday season, thanks to a new partnership with eBay and streetwear retailer Solestage. The Miami Heat baller — and one-time FN cover star — is parting ways with 100 pairs of sneakers, hailing from top athletic brands including Nike and Air Jordan, with 32 styles are available now on eBay. Ranging from $500-$15,000, Tucker’s eBay styles are some of the sneaker world’s most coveted pairs. The baller’s collection includes many pairs worn at his own games over the years, such as the rare “Eminem”” Air Jordan 2 Retro...

SHOPPING ・ 9 DAYS AGO