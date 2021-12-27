How to Build a Better Bond with Your Child

On GTU Hour 2 this morning – Very few words can feel as deflating or upsetting as hearing “I hate you” from your own child. If this has happened to you, take heart. You’re not alone and know that even though your child said it, it doesn’t really mean they hate you. Instead, it often signals that they’re mad, sad, embarrassed, confused, or upset in some other way. They just don’t know how else to talk about those feelings. Your child saying they hate you doesn’t mean that you’re a bad parent—or that they’re a bad kid—either, says Andy Brimhall, PhD, LMFT, and professor of human development and family science at East Carolina University. Even the most loving, sweetest children sometimes say hurtful words like “I hate you” to their parents. To hear more advice from the experts, tune in with us or click here: https://www.verywellfamily.com/how-to-respond-when-your-child-says-i-hate-you-5205142.

KIDS ・ 14 DAYS AGO