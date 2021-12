There is no one secret to building a career and making a name for yourself within dance music. Over the years, many artists have exploded overnight off the back of a viral festival song, while others have consistently been releasing quality music that slowly but surely caught the attention of an ever-expanding audience. For Dutch DJ and music producer Adrian Noble, however, the road has been vastly different. Focusing on building a strong community on YouTube as a DJ via his consistent mixes, he has methodically gathered more and more attention, which ultimately led to the recent release of his debut single “Bubble Up.”

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO