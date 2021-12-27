ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Player of the Game: Dak Prescott shines as Cowboys rout Washington

By timlettiero
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
This game got out of hand rather quickly for Washington. The rematch between the Dallas Cowboys and the Football Team quickly started to mirror the Week 14 first half, however, and spiraled into a much more definitive statement soon after. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott got his offense moving with a high-tempo, feed-the-squad mojo on their second drive, and didn’t look back. Although he was pulled midway through the third after yet another defensive touchdown put Dallas up 49-7 over their division rival, Prescott was the leading force to this rout.

Dallas ended up winning 56-14 as Prescott completed 28 of 39 throws for 330 yards and four passing touchdowns. Even more remarkable than the numbers, Prescott set an NFL regular season record, becoming the first QB in history to complete scoring throws to a wideout, tight end, running back and offensive lineman.

It was clear this offense, led by OC Kellen Moore, wanted to silence the doubters. No points were scored on the opening drive but promise was shown. Getting the ball right back on a Trevon Diggs’ interception, Prescott would hit his most reliable targets in WR Amari Cooper and TE Dalton Schultz twice respectively to march the offense downfield with ease. This set up a beautiful play design and break in the Washington defense setting Prescott and RB Ezekiel Elliott up for the walk-in touchdown.

More of the same would occur on the offense’s third drive of the evening. Prescott would target RB Tony Pollard and WR CeeDee Lamb consecutively while adding WR Cedrick Wilson to the mix midway through the drive. After Prescott’s first incompletion of the game targeting Pollard, he’d return to his safety blankets in Schultz and Cooper, the former for yet another beautifully-designed score.

The offense stayed hungry. Prescott would share the ball, targeting and connecting on passes with five different receivers, on a drive that ultimately ended in a big man touchdown for OT Terence Steele.

Just to put the icing on the cake, Prescott would take the very next drive and complete history, hitting Cooper on a beautiful catch at the pylon to complete the historic quartet.

Prescott came out in the second half but after two stalled drives and yet another defensive touchdown, a majority of the offensive starters would take a seat. The final stat line included another 21 yards on the ground but more importantly put an end to the recent slump the offense has been in over the last couple of months. Prescott was the brightest star but the team will need several repeat performances moving forward, starting with a high-powered battle against the struggling Arizona Cardinals next week.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

