Tottenham Hotspur were frustrated by VAR as they had to settle for a 1-1 draw at 10-man Southampton.Spurs had two second-half goals controversially ruled out as they chased the three points at St Mary’s after Harry Kane’s penalty had earlier cancelled out James Ward-Prowse’s stunning opener for Saints.Ward-Prowse found the far corner with a first-time effort in the 25th minute but Kane rifled in from the spot after Son Heung-min was chopped down by Mohammed Salisu, who was shown a red card.It was all Spurs after the break and Kane saw a goal cancelled out for offside which did not...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO