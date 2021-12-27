ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil futures shake off early losses to end sharply higher Monday

By Mark Decambre
 3 days ago
Crude-oil futures reversed course to end sharply higher Monday, climbing in a session in which investors appeared willing to buy assets considered risky, despite concerns about the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery

traded $1.78, or 2.4%, higher, to settle at $75.57 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Crude futures concluded an abbreviated week of trade last week with a 4% weekly rise during the Christmas stretch, with U.S. markets closed on Friday in observance of the holiday.

MarketWatch

U.S. oil ends near $77, adding to 5-week climb

U.S. oil futures settled higher Thursday as fading concerns about the impact on the economy from the omicron variant of the coronavirus and signs of falling inventories helped to support year-end buying. “We’ve got oil prices showing some real strength into the end of the year and part of that...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Dow snaps winning streak as U.S. stocks close lower Thursday

U.S. stock indexes ended lower Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapping its winning streak before the final day of trading in 2021. The Dow fell around 0.3%, ending a stretch of six straight days of gains, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite dipped about 0.2%, according to preliminary data from FactSet. Stocks posted modest losses even as U.S. Labor Department data released Thursday showed new jobless claims fell in the week ended Dec. 25. The U.S. stock market is open for trading on Dec. 31.
STOCKS
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar edges higher on cautious optimism in thin trading

NEW YORK, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The dollar ticked up against a basket of rival currencies in holiday-thinned trading on Thursday as a dip in weekly jobless claims data helped ease fears that a surge of COVID-19 infections would curb the economic recovery. New claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell...
MARKETS
Reuters

Oil prices edge higher as US oil inventories fall

NEW YORK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday, after government data showed U.S. crude and fuel inventories fell last week, offsetting concerns that rising coronavirus cases might reduce demand. Brent crude rose 29 cents to settle at $79.23 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose...
TRAFFIC
Seeking Alpha

Our 2022 Oil Price Outlook

COVID-19 In our view, the recent Omicron variant potentially has the ability to accelerate the end of COVID-19. This might be surprising, but over time viruses trend towards being less deadly (although this is still being researched). That's because a virus that kills its host can't spread and itself dies, being reliant on the host. The recent Omicron variant, despite its potential to overwhelm the healthcare system, is now the dominant variant while being less deadly.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

U.S. oil posts longest streak of gains since February after big weekly U.S. inventory drawdown

Crude oil futures finished solidly higher Wednesday after data showed a big drop in U.S. crude inventories, pointing to more robust demand despite the threat of the omicron variant of COVID disrupting some business activity and holiday travel. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery was trading 58 cents, or 0.8%, higher to settle at $76.56 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after the U.S. benchmark rose 0.5% on Tuesday to mark the loftiest settlement since Nov. 24. The sixth straight session of gains for WTI marked its longest string of gains since an eight-session rally ended Feb. 10, FactSet data show.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Hold Gains Following Crude Inventory Draw

This week, the American Petroleum Institute (API) estimated the inventory draw for crude oil to be 3.09 million barrels. U.S. crude inventories have shed some 68 million barrels since the beginning of the year. In the previous week, the API reported a draw in oil inventories of 3.670 million barrels,...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Dow closes at record high in its longest rally since March, S&P 500 ends at fresh peak

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a record high Wednesday, as investors pushed the blue-chip-stocks index to a sixth straight day of gains for its longest winning streak since March. The Dow closed around 0.3% higher in a day of mixed trade that saw the S&P 500 index rise about 0.1% to an all-time closing high and the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite finish about 0.1% lower, according to preliminary data from FactSet. High-growth tech stocks tend to be sensitive to rising rates. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note climbed to 1.542% Wednesday, the highest since Nov. 24 based on trading levels at 3 p.m. Eastern Time, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Investors traded amid omicron variant concerns and fresh economic data showing the U.S. trade deficit in goods surged to an all-time high in November, a trade gap that largely reflected faster improvement in the world's largest economy compared to most other countries in the pandemic.
STOCKS
CNBC

Oil rises as fuel demand holds up despite surge in omicron cases

Oil prices rose on Thursday to extend several consecutive days of gains, buoyed by data showing U.S. fuel demand holding up well despite soaring omicron coronavirus infections. Brent crude futures rose 7 cents to $79.30 per barrel, climbing for a fourth day in a row. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI)...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
