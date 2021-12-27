ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump spokesman sues Jan. 6 committee over subpoena of his bank records

By Editorials
Washington Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA spokesperson for former President Donald Trump has sued the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, in an effort to block the release of his bank records. In his complaint filed Christmas Eve, Taylor Budowich revealed that he had already turned over more than 1,700...

www.washingtontimes.com

Comments

Axios

Trump accuses Jan. 6 panel of "seeking evidence of criminal activity"

Former President Trump's legal team on Wednesday accused the House committee investigating the Capitol riot of seeking to uncover evidence that would support a criminal referral against him. Why it matters: The brief asked the Supreme Court to consider committee chair Bennie Thompson's (D-Miss.) interview with the Washington Post as...
POTUS
Washington Post

Trump asks Supreme Court to consider Jan. 6 chairman’s interview with Washington Post in bid to block records

Lawyers for former president Donald Trump told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that a Washington Post interview with the chairman of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol shows the committee is trying to establish a criminal complaint against Trump, something the lawyers say is beyond the committee’s authority.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Tying Mr. Trump to Jan. 6

The Dec. 24 news article “Jan. 6 committee focused on Trump’s silence as it weighs criminal referral” described former federal prosecutor Randall Eliason as saying that a criminal referral from the Jan. 6 House committee might hamper the Justice Department’s investigation and that such referrals are “mainly meant to ‘inform DOJ about something Congress has uncovered, if and when that might be useful.’ ”
POTUS
CNBC

Jan. 6 committee asks Supreme Court to deny Trump request to shield records

The congressional committee probing the Jan. 6 riot asked the Supreme Court Thursday to reject former President Donald Trump's request to shield his White House records from investigators. "Although the facts are unprecedented, this case is not a difficult one. [Trump] attempts to overturn the current President's reasonable determination that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
blogforarizona.net

Latest Developments In January 6 Committee Investigation

Latest Developments In January 6 Committee Investigation. While we were all distracted by the Christmas holiday, some important new developments occurred in the January 6 investigation. The Washington Post reported, Thompson says Jan. 6 committee focused on Trump’s hours of silence during attack, weighing criminal referrals:. The House committee...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vanity Fair

Judge to Proud Boys: No, Violently Storming the Capitol Isn’t a First Amendment Exercise

A federal judge is not buying the First Amendment argument that the Proud Boys are spinning in an attempt to evade criminal punishment for their alleged participation in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly on Tuesday refused to throw out charges against four members of the far-right group—Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl, and Charles Donohoe—who were indicted in March on riot-related offenses, including conspiracy and obstructing an official proceeding. (All have pleaded not guilty.) Lawyers for the four men had sought to dismiss the charges by arguing, among other things, that the conduct they have been accused of engaging in is protected by the First Amendment right to free speech. But Kelly, an appointee of former president Donald Trump, argued that’s not how that protection works.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

House January 6 committee defers request for some of Trump's records

The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol has agreed to defer requests for some Trump White House documents that the Biden administration argued should remain sealed. The committee is seeking documents and communications related to January 6, including records related to Trump's prepared and actual public remarks from November 3, 2020, through January 20, 2021.
POTUS
Washington Times

Biden blocks House Jan. 6 committee request for some Trump-era documents

President Biden has agreed to shield some of the Trump White House documents requested by the House Jan. 6 committee. The White House raised concerns that some of the documents, if released over the objections of former President Donald Trump, could compromise national security and thwart executive privilege. Mr. Biden...
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump spokesman financial records could ‘paint a picture’ of Jan 6 rally involvement

Phil Rucker, Harry Litman, and NBC’s Ali Vitali join Joe Fryer to discuss Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich’s lawsuit against the January 6th Committee’s request for access to his financial records. Budowich’s financial records could “paint a picture of the financing of the January rally, to the extent that he was involved in helping pay for them or at least helping frontload some of those expenses,” says Rucker. He believes Budowich’s lawsuit has committee members questioning, “what exactly is he hiding?”Dec. 27, 2021.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Here’s why a criminal referral for Trump by the Jan. 6 committee is a bad idea

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol reportedly is considering a criminal referral of former president Donald Trump to the Justice Department. Committee chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) said last week that the committee would not hesitate to make such a referral if the facts warranted it.
POTUS
New York Post

Jan. 6 House panel agrees to White House request to shield some Trump records

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has agreed to the Biden administration’s request to shield hundreds of pages of Trump administration documents ​over national security and executive privilege concerns, according to a report. President Biden has rejected former President Donald Trump’s calls to block...
POTUS
The Independent

Capitol riot committee aims to release report by summer

The House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection is gearing up for a year of public hearings and the release of what could be several reports detailing different aspects of the worst attack on the US Capitol since Major General Robert Ross ordered it set ablaze in 1814.Since last summer, the committee of seven Democrats and two Republicans has reviewed more than 30,000 documents and spoken to more than 300 witnesses, making what select committee chairman Bennie Thompson called “swift progress” at a meeting earlier this month. “Before too long, our findings will be out in the open. We...
CONGRESS & COURTS

