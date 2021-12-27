ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fauci: U.S. should consider a vaccine mandate for domestic travel

WJFW-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said Monday that the U.S. should "seriously" consider a vaccination mandate for domestic travel. Speaking to MSNBC, Fauci, who serves as President Joe Biden's chief science adviser on...

www.wjfw.com

Comments

Daily Mail

Bill Gates says the worst part of the pandemic is coming and he's canceled his holiday plans because close friends have tested positive for COVID-19

Bill Gates warned his millions of Twitter followers to brace themselves for the worst part of the pandemic and announced that he canceled his holiday plans after his close friends tested positive for COVID-19. In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday, the Microsoft co-founder told his 56.5 million followers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Fauci, 81, will get the largest retirement package in federal government history at $350,000 a year when he steps down as Biden's top COVID advisor, records reveal

Anthony Fauci is set to rake in the highest-ever federal government retirement package in U.S. history with his annual payment exceeding $350,000, according to a Forbes estimate. The White House's top COVID adviser, who is 81, has shown no indications that he will retire any time soon after 55 years...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Heavily armed man arrested in Iowa says he was on his way to White House to kill Biden and Fauci

Authorities in Iowa have announced the arrest of a 25-year-old individual who allegedly wanted to kill Dr Anthony Fauci and president Joe Biden.Kuachua Brillion Xiong was arrested on 21 December while in possession of an AR-15 rifle, ammunition, loaded magazines, body armour and medical kits, according to a criminal complaint. Mr Xiong told investigators he would “do whatever it takes” to kill US government leaders on his “hit list,” including the president and his chief medical adviser.As NBC News reported on Wednesday, former US president Barack Obama and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg also appeared on his list.US Secret Service agent...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KARE 11

Supreme Court will decide Biden vaccine mandate cases in early January

MINNEAPOLIS — The U.S. Supreme Court is now set to settle a months-long legal battle over President Joe Biden's federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The high court will hear arguments for two cases on Jan. 7, 2022: The administration's vaccine-or-test mandate for large private companies, and on the vaccine mandate for health care workers at facilities which receive federal funding.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Joe Biden
Anthony Fauci
nbcrightnow.com

SCOTUS to consider challenges to Biden’s vaccine mandates

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden has fought through the courts over his series of vaccine mandates, and even faced bipartisan pushback from Congress, but now the issue will likely be settled by the U.S. Supreme Court. The nation's highest court will hear the legal challenge to two...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

Supreme Court schedules emergency hearing to consider 2 Biden vaccine mandates

The Supreme Court said Wednesday night that it will hold a special hearing on Jan. 7 to hear oral arguments in two cases involving President Biden's vaccine requirements. The justice will consider challenges to Biden's requirement that companies with 100 or more employees ensure their workers are either vaccinated or tested regularly and a separate case requiring vaccinations for about 17 million health care workers.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

Omicron's spread through one family shows variant's frightening speed

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is sweeping across California and the nation with unprecedented speed. Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday that the average number of daily cases over the last week has climbed beyond 277,000, exceeding the peak of 160,000 during the summer Delta surge and the all-time high of 250,000 reported last winter.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

Marjorie Taylor Greene tries to explain Trump's pro-vaccine stance, bashes mandates

Former President Donald Trump may be losing some hard-core supporters over his recent endorsement of the COVID-19 vaccine, but at least one of his most outspoken allies still has his back. Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., relayed Trump’s position on Twitter Monday, apparently attempting to assure skeptics that Trump’s...
POTUS

