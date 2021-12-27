Creekside Yurt Dining

The holidays are always better with friends, so today Malcolm and Carol invited a few friends to chat with on their last live show of 2021. In-studio Chef Enrika Williams talks about taking a break during the holiday season when it is a really busy time for the hospitality industry. Also Robert St. John takes some time out of his busy schedule of managing restaurants, heading the charity Extra Table, and current book tour (Walter Anderson: The Extraordinary Life and Art of the Islander) to talk about what kept him going in 2021. Then to wrap up the show we hear about some great Christmas memories from some very familiar voices. Happy Holiday's y'all!

