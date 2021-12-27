ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Russian censors block website of legal aid non-profit OVD-Info

By Tanya Lokot
globalvoices.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOVD-Info, a prominent Russian legal aid and human rights organisation, announced on December 25 that its website had been blocked by Roskomnadzor, Russia's internet and media regulator. Though the state registry revealed that the website was blocked due to a December 20 verdict from a Moscow-based district court, no...

globalvoices.org

