ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

‘Retire the cloth mask’: Ohio doctors suggest upgrading face covering

By Nexstar Media Wire, Matt Wright
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U8xay_0dWvOvKM00

CLEVELAND ( WJW ) — As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge, doctors in Ohio are recommending wearing hospital-grade masks that are more effective at limiting the spread of the virus.

The Ohio Department of Health said 20,917 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the 48-hour period ending Sunday afternoon.

Local hospitalizations continue to set records. The Ohio Hospital Association reports 1,320 COVID-positive patients are hospitalized in the region. That figure is up 11% from one week ago and up 38% from three weeks ago.

Loss of smell from COVID most likely means you’ve got a mild case, study finds

Doctors said mitigation measures including masking and social distancing are critical to slow the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant and keep hospitals from being further overwhelmed.

They said now is the time to upgrade from a cloth mask to a mask that’s more effective in reducing the spread of the virus.

At the start of the pandemic, health officials said cloth masks could be worn amid a nationwide shortage of personal protective equipment.

“I think the time is really here to retire the cloth mask,” said University Hospitals infectious disease specialist Dr. Amy Edwards.

Doctors suggest wearing a hospital-grade isolation mask — also referred to as a surgical mask — or a well-fitted N-95 or KN-95 mask that does not allow air gaps around your face.

“They would have to make sure it’s extremely well-fitted,” Edwards said of N-95 and KN-95 masks.

Supply chain issues create a disposable mask shortage

Edwards said it’s also important to ensure a surgical mask is made by a reputable manufacturer and provides waterproofing to prevent the spread of droplets.

If you do wear a cloth mask, it should be high quality and have at least two layers, health experts said.

On Monday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, warned that with the rise of the highly contagious omicron, “it’s going to get worse before it gets better.”

“We don’t expect things are going to turn around in a few days to a week. It likely will take much longer than that, but that’s unpredictable,” he said on ABC.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX59

12,020 new COVID-19 cases, 48 additional deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 12,020 new positive coronavirus cases and 48 additional deaths in its latest update. The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 14.9% with a rate of 25% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 98.7% of samples tested this month, according […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Health
FOX59

Franciscan Health changes visitor guidelines as COVID hospitalizations spike

INDIANAPOLIS — Franciscan Health Central Indiana is changing visitor guidelines at its hospitals in Indianapolis and Mooresville in response to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the state. Beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday, December 30, patients at Franciscan Health Indianapolis (8111 South Emerson Avenue) and Franciscan Health Mooresville (1201 Hadley Road) […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
FOX59

Why it might be time to upgrade your mask during this latest Omicron surge

INDIANAPOLIS — Local doctors and health experts say some Hoosiers may want to upgrade their masks to minimize their risk of COVID-19 infection. Daily COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations continue to climb in Indiana and Dr. Graham Carlos, Executive Medical Director at Eskenazi Health, said that is likely due to the emerging omicron variant. “The […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surgical Masks#Masking#Cloth#Wjw#Covid#University Hospitals
FOX59

Flu is making a comeback in US after an unusual year off

The U.S. flu season has arrived on schedule after taking a year off. Flu hospitalizations are rising and the first two child deaths have been reported. Last year’s flu season was the lowest on record. That's likely because COVID-19 measures — such as schools closing and people wearing masks — prevented the spread of influenza. It's also possible the coronavirus somehow pushed aside other viruses. The type of flu circulating this year tends to cause the largest amount of severe disease, especially in the elderly and the very young. Health officials are urging people to get their flu shots.
WEATHER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
FOX59

COVID-19 directly damages, creates scar tissue on the kidneys, study finds

(StudyFinds.org) – Although studies show COVID-19 is capable of infecting a patient’s kidneys, the virus’s exact impact on the organs has been unclear – until now. A team of German and Dutch scientists report COVID-19 causes direct cellular damage within the kidneys, contributing to tissue scarring. Conducted at the RWTH Uniklinik Aachen in Germany and […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX59

FOX59

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy