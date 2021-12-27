ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artoffact Records Shares a Sampler ft. GGGOLDDD, Kælan Mikla, ValHall, Kanga, Cloud Rat and More

By News Team
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe awesome label Artoffact Records had a big 2021 and...

Wise Blood Records Shares Free Sampler ft. Graveripper, Krisgrav, VHS, Scarecrow, Lavaborne and More!

Indie label Wise Blood Records is celebrating their first year in existence with a FREE compilation you can purchase and stream on Bandcamp. With a host of killer bands we have covered this year such as Graveripper, Krisgrav, VHS, Scarecrow, Lavaborne, Wise Blood has made itself an essential new label for underground metal fans. They also shared a message to fans about the year gone by and what to expect in early 2022.
Born Without Bones Shares “NYE” Covers EP

Massachucets rockers Born Without Bones have shared a new New Years’ Eve themed covers EP, NYE via their label Pure Noise Records. The band covered tracks by Motion City Soundtrack, Death Cab for Cutie, and The Zombies all celebrating the holiday. Buy the EP on Bandcamp and stream it now on all DSPS.
GUEST POST: Wil Collins of Prosthetic Records – Top Ten Albums of 2021

Ghost Cult continues our “2021 End of Year Guest Post Extravaganza” with a slew of posts from bands, industry, PR pros, and more! We’ll be sharing lists, memories, and other shenanigans from our favorite bands, partners, music industry peers, and other folks we respect across the globe. In this edition Wil Collins of Prosthetic Records shares his Top Ten Albums of 2021 list with us! Check out the label here:
Warp Shares Rare Aphex Twin Recording

The recording of Richard D. James' 'Slo Bird Whistle' was produced for a 1995 Peel Session. Warp Records has shared a previously unreleased track from Aphex Twin's 1995 Peel Session.
#Cloud Rat#Sampler#Lan#Gggolddd
ALBUM REVIEW: Hooded Menace – The Tritonus Bell

I must admit that for as deep as my love for Doom Metal goes, I’ve always been rather picky about Death/Doom in particular. The subgenre’s dedication to atmospheric melancholy is certainly commendable, but a lot of those bands seem to lack the ear-catching melodies and riffs that drew me to this style in the first place. Hooded Menace has certainly stood out as a leading voice in recent years, but a lot of their past work has been in the “almost there” category for me as a listener. Fortunately, the band’s sixth full-length album offers hints of possible change in this regard.
LL Cool J Cancels ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Performance Due to Positive COVID Test

LL Cool J is pulling out of this year’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022″ after testing positive for COVID-19. The ABC special, which is marking its 50th anniversary this year, is still moving forward as planned with hosts Seacrest and Liza Koshy, but will have to make an adjustment due to the hip-hop star’s absence. “I know it’s disappointing to the millions of fans but my test came back positive for COVID, which means I’ll no longer be able to perform as scheduled at ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,'” LL Cool J said in a statement. “We...
Hear Future Teens, Rat Tally, & More Cover One-Hit Wonders On New Benefit Comp

Today, a new compilation salutes the one-hit wonders of the world. On One-Derful, a benefit comp from the Boston indie label Something Merry, artists from the DIY world cover songs made famous by artists who had brief and sometimes glorious moments in the spotlight. One-Derful opens with Rat Tally, the...
GUEST POST: Sell Yourself Short – Top Albums of 2021

Ghost Cult continues our “2021 End of Year Guest Post Extravaganza” with a slew of posts from bands, industry, PR pros, and more! We’ll be sharing lists, memories, and other shenanigans from our favorite bands, partners, music industry peers, and other folks we respect across the globe. In this edition, Sell Yourself Short shares their ecclectic Top Albums of 2021! They recently dropped a new EP and an EP of Christmas covers! You can check out both at their Bandcamp https://sellyourselfshortnj.bandcamp.com/
††† (Crosses) — Shares Their Cover of “Goodbye Horses’ by Q Lazurus

Deftones frontman Chino Moreno’s project with Far guitarist Shaun Lopez, ††† (Crosses) — has released its cover of Q Lazzarus’s “Goodbye Horses” as a digital single. The track was previously covered by ††† (Crosses) back in 2014 and the band used to close their live shows on tours with it. The song was made famous in the iconic serial killer movie The Silence of The Lambs. Lopez confirmed that ††† (Crosses) had signed a new deal with Warner Records. This confirms a story Ghost Cult broke last year about the band making new music. Prior to “Goodbye Horses”‘ digital arrival, their last release was a cover of “The Beginning Of The End” by ’90s electropop band Cause & Effect.
Feuerschwanz Shares a New Single and Video for “Krampus” – New Album Incoming

Epic Folk Metal band Feuerschwanz has shared a new single and video for “Krampus!” The track already is the fourth official music video, after “Untot Im Drachenboot”, “Memento Mori”, and “Warriors Of The World United (feat. Thomas Winkler, Saltatio Mortis, Melissa Bonny)” – the latter has been in the Top 20 of the YouTube trend charts from the bands upcoming new album, Memento Mori will be released on December 31, 2021 via Napalm Records. Watch “Krampus” now!
You Could Be the Next Drummer of Witherfall!

Los Angeles-based dark melodic metal outfit Witherfall are hosting auditions to join guitarist/songwriter Jake Dreyer, vocalist/songwriter Joseph Michael (Sanctuary), bassist Anthony Crawford, and keyboardist Alex Nasla on a full-time basis. Ideal candidates will be available full-time, own their gear, be available for practice in Los Angeles, hold (or be ready to apply for) a valid U.S. passport, be available for tours in North America, Europe and beyond, but most importantly be passionate about their work.
Gucci Mane Drops "So Icy Christmas" Ft. Hotboy Wes, BigWalkDog, Enchanting & More

If there's one thing Gucci Mane knows how to do, it's pulling together a compilation with his artists. The East Atlanta Santa returns for another celebratory record, So Icy Christmas, just in time for the holidays and he's called on artists like Enchanting, BigWalkDog, Big Scarr, Hotboy Wes, and BiC Fizzle to round out the 17-track album.
Watch an Animated Video for Atonement Denied’s Cover of Christmas Classic – “Grandma Got Ran Over by a Reindeer”

Get into the holiday spirit with this amazing, brutal cover of the comedy Christmas classic “Grandma Got Ran Over by a Reindeer’ by Atonement Denied The cover is so good and the animated video just captures the spirit of all the past Christmas movies past perfectly, with a sick twist! With art by Art by: Michel Abstracto and Animation & Master by: Apollo Audio Alt, this is a mini masterpiece to help close out the season, with metal! Try not to spill your Eggnog (extra rum) while moshing around the tree during this breakdown!
Enterprise Earth Shares a New Music Video “Legends Never Die” – New Album Incoming

Progressive Deathcore band Enterprise Earth will drop a new album, The Chosen, via MNRK Heavy on January 14th 2022. The band recently dropped a series of singles and videos, including a visualizer for the brutal “Legends Never Die.” Pre-orders are live for the album at the link below. You can also catch the band opening for Fit For An Autopsy this winter as well.
Dave Mustaine Shares a Snippet of a New Megadeth Song – “Life in Hell” on Cameo

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine has shared a snippet of a new song – “Life in Hell” on Cameo. The song comes from Megadeth’s upcoming 16th studio album – The Sick, The Dying, and The Dead with release date as yet to be announced, but apparently due out next spring. Cameo lets users hire celebrities to record brief, personalized video messages about virtually any topic. Mustaine charges $299 for each of his Cameo videos for personal use $2,093 for a video for business use, while other artists charge anywhere from $5 – $1000s. Addressing a fan named Gabe, Dave said (as transcribed by Blabbermouth.net): “I will play you something that’s been recorded already and is special. How would you like to hear a little bit of the new album? This is song two from side one. It’s called ‘Life In Hell’.”
GUEST POST: Jake Wright of Ravenous – Top 25 Albums of 2021

Ghost Cult continues our “2021 End of Year Guest Post Extravaganza” with a slew of posts from bands, industry, PR pros, and more! We’ll be sharing lists, memories, and other shenanigans from our favorite bands, partners, music industry peers, and other folks we respect across the globe. In this edition Jake Wright of Ravenous shares his Top 25 Albums of 2021! Check out their latest video “Die 1,000 Deaths” here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uvVkYDINa-0.
GUEST POST: Beyond Grace: Andy’s Top Ten Album Covers Of 2021

Ghost Cult continues our “2021 End of Year Guest Post Extravaganza” with a slew of posts from bands, industry, PR pros, and more! We’ll be sharing lists, memories, and other shenanigans from our favorite bands, partners, music industry peers, and other folks we respect across the globe. In this edition Andy from Beyond Grace shares his favorite album artwork of 2021 Support the band via their Bandcamp page! https://beyondgrace.bandcamp.com/album/our-kingdom-undone.
GUEST POST: Confess – Top Albums of 2021

Ghost Cult continues our “2021 End of Year Guest Post Extravaganza” with a slew of posts from bands, industry, PR pros, and more! We’ll be sharing lists, memories, and other shenanigans from our favorite bands, partners, music industry peers, and other folks we respect across the globe. In this edition, Nikan Khosravi of the band Confess shares his Top Albums of 2021! Their new album Revenge At All Costs releases next month via Swedish label Rexius Records. Support the band via this link: https://linktr.ee/confessband.official.
