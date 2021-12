On Monday, the Center for Disease Control altered its recommendations regarding COVID-19. Given the new Omicron variant of the virus, the CDC reduced the recommended isolation time for individuals who test COVID-19-positive from 10 days to five, assuming the person is asymptomatic. The reason for this reduction, per the CDC’s website, is because “the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to onset of symptoms and the 2-3 days after.”

