While the famous holiday song has geese-a-laying, I think that geese-a-grazing is more apt, as that is what they do. And we have four species of geese on the Island. Most notable is the immature Ross’s goose spotted by Warren Woessner on Dec. 19; it was carefully observed on a small private pond near Katama. Experience with this small goose helps to identify them, as it is very similar to a snow goose. It does not appear to have hung around, as no one else reported it.

OAK BLUFFS, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO