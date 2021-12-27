ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater remains in concussion protocol

Cover picture for the articleDenver quarterback Teddy Bridgewater remains in the concussion protocol and the Broncos are preparing to play without him in Week 17. Drew Lock will likely get...

