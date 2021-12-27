Catwoman &The Dark Knight Get Extra Close In Latest Trailer For ‘The Batman’

Let the countdown to the showdown begin.

On March 4, 2022 fans of Gotham’s troubled hero will be treated to an all new entry into The Batman mythology. This time around, Robert Pattinson dons the cape and cowl, taking on the role of wealthy but tormented crimefighter Bruce Wayne. In addition to iconic villains like The Riddler and The Penguin, he’ll also cross paths with Catwoman in the upcoming film.

|| RELATED: We Not Gone Cry, Okay? All Our Favorite Moments From ‘Insecure’||

|| RELATED: Ya’ll Forgot?!: Meagan Good is Single & NOT to Be Played With! [PICS] ||

Vengeance equals justice for both the Bat and the Cat. Watch the new trailer for The Batman below.

As dangerous as she is alluring, it’ll be interesting to see Zoe’s take on this feisty feline foe. Will the new Batman film live up – or dare we say, surpass – the legacy forged by Christopher Nolan ‘s Dark Knight Trilogy? Only time will tell.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: