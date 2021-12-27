Founding commander of SEAL Team 6, Richard Marcinko, dead at 81

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. — Richard Marcinko, the founding commander of the Navy’s SEAL Team 6, the elite unit credited with the raid that killed Osama Bin Laden, died Saturday.

Marcinko died at his home in Fauquier County, Virginia, of what was believed to be a heart attack, his son, Matthew Marcinko, told The New York Times.

The National Navy UDT SEAL Museum honored Marcinko with a post, saying: “Dick Marcinko played a very unique part in SEAL history, leaving a legacy like no other. ‘Demo Dick’ is considered the United States’ premier counterterrorism operator.”

Marcinko was credited with leading a number of missions during the Vietnam War, including an assault in 1967 that killed many enemy troops and Viet Cong, and led to a bounty being placed on his head, UPI reported. Marcinko was never caught.

Commander Marcinko wrote a bestselling book that cemented the SEALS’ image as heroes and bad boys in pop culture, The New York Times reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group