Rejected Games has announced that its survival game Mr. Prepper will release on Nintendo Switch next year. You play as the eponymous Mr. Prepper, who is described as “a precautious man who is always ready for the worst.” When faced with the rest of an all-out nuclear war, he has no choice but to take matters into his own hands and start preparing for his fight for survival.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO