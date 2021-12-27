ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Boxing Day tragedy: Boy, 11, is killed as nine-year-old girl is injured and man, 61, is left with life changing injuries after family car smashed into barrier in horror M3 crash

By Dan Sales For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

An 11-year-old schoolboy has been killed after his family was involved in a car crash near Winchester on Boxing Day evening.

The boy was killed when the red Nissan Qashqai he was travelling in collided with a barrier on the slip road at junction 11 on the southbound M3 at 8.50pm.

His family are from Fair Oak, Eastleigh, according to Hampshire Police.

The driver, a 61-year-old man, has been left with potentially life-changing injuries following the crash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pcSdB_0dWvGAzt00
The car collided with a barrier on the slip road at junction 11 on the southbound M3 last night

A 48-year-old woman and a nine-year-old girl suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The three surviving family members are receiving treatment at Southampton General Hospital.

Police are appealing for information following the tragedy.

Inspector Andy Storey said: 'We know the family were travelling from the Basingstoke area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SdIAw_0dWvGAzt00
The three surviving family members are being treated at Southampton General Hospital

'We'd like to appeal to anyone who may have been travelling along this stretch of the motorway prior to the collision, who may have seen the vehicle, to get in touch with us.

'We would also like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision. Did you see what happened?

Do you have dashcam footage showing the collision or the moments beforehand?

'Please contact us on 101 or report online, quoting Operation Nomic reference number 44210516070.'

Comments / 0

ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

