Traffic Accidents

Dramatic moment armed police climb on top of a 4x4 and TASER the driver after he drove WRONG way along road to Gatwick airport arrivals hall, and repeatedly rammed police cars

By Olivia Devereux-evans For Mailonline
 4 days ago

This is the moment armed police yesterday leapt on top of a 4x4 after a crash near the arrivals hall at Gatwick.

Witnesses said the car was driven headlong into traffic yesterday afternoon and rammed police cars.

Police Tasered and arrested a man after the Boxing Day incident.

Footage filmed from a car parked across the road shows two BMWs which are black and white, blocking a road.

They come to a halt very near oncoming traffic and an officer holding a weapon kneels on the bonnet of the black car.

The BMWs at Gatwick Airport come to a halt very near oncoming traffic and an officer holding a weapon kneels on the bonnet of the black car
The officer stands towards the white car, which has a window open.

Then three other officers pull a man from the car and he is wrestled to the pavement.

There is smoke drifting through the air from the damaged car which is also seen.

The man was arrested on suspicion of 'multiple motoring offences' after police came to the scene at 2pm, according to the Sun.

A spokesman from Sussex Police said yesterday: 'The man has been arrested for multiple motoring offences after he drove the wrong way along the road to the arrivals hall and repeatedly rammed police vehicles in an attempt to evade capture.

'We can confirm he was Tasered to ensure the welfare of himself, our officers and ultimately, everybody else.

'Public safety is our priority.

'He remains in custody for questioning and will be assesed for his vulnerabilities.'

The spokesman added that the incident 'followed a report of concerns for a vulnerable man in distress, who failed to stop when requested by officers.

'The incident has concluded and there is no threat to the wider public.'

