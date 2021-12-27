ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne comment on sideline altercation during loss to Cowboys

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TF2yx_0dWvEBoC00

Brothers fight. And in a game that is as competitive as football, brothers will disagree, and sometimes those disagreements can become physical.

In the Washington Football Team’s 56-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, cameras showed Washington defensive tackle Daron Payne yelling toward his longtime with Washington and Alabama, Jonathan Allen. At one point, Payne stood up and put his finger in Allen’s face, brushing the side of his head.

Allen, understandably, took exception, getting up and swinging at Payne. Teammates quickly intervened, but it took a while for Payne to calm down.

After the game, both players spoke to the media and downplayed the incident.

“When things are going bad like they are, things get heated,” Allen said, describing the incident. “I think everybody saw what happened. I think the important thing is to move forward from it. Shit happens. Brothers fight.”

Allen was asked what caused the incident.

“If you look at how the game went, emotions are hot. Things are hot. Things happen,” Allen said.

Payne also spoke to the media, and while he didn’t have as much to say, he offered the same thoughts as Allen.

“Just a little disagreement,” Payne said. “Maybe the wrong place, wrong time to have it.”

Are the two longtime teammates good now?

“All good,” Payne answered. “You got brothers? Y’all fight, don’t you?”

I believe both players when they say it’s over. Too often, we look for things that do not exist. The issue here was this incident occurred on national television during a blowout loss. So, of course, it would be on the highlight reels of social media and every sports highlight show.

Allen was at Alabama when Payne enrolled in 2015. The pair have been teammates for a total of seven seasons. Allen is one of the best players in the NFL and a respected team captain. Allen and Payne are close. If there are any lingering issues, the pair will resolve them behind closed doors.

Everyone should move on from this incident.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Body Camera Footage Released in Dallas Cowboy DWI Arrest

The Colony Police Department just released body and dash-camera footage of a traffic stop that led to the DWI arrest of Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee. “You took that right turn, and you were swerving all over the place, dude,” the officer is heard saying to Kazee after approaching his car.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Cowboys Tight End Reveals Brutally Honest Message For Teammates

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the NFL teams with legitimate hopes for a deep postseason run. But with New Years Eve celebrations on the horizon, another spike of positive COVID-19 tests could pose issues through the final few weeks of the NFL season. Addressing this potential issue, Cowboys tight...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Washington State
The Spun

The Cowboys’ Defense Got A Boost On Thursday Afternoon

The Dallas Cowboys have received a significant boost by way of COVID-19 list elevation. On Thursday, cornerback Jourdan Lewis was cleared to retake the field. He was originally placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Christmas Eve and missed this past Sunday’s blowout win over the Washington Football Team. Lewis,...
NFL
TalkOfFameNetwork

The Green Bay Packers are still the team to beat in the NFL -- but the Dallas Cowboys are closing fast

16. Miami. The only team hotter in the NFL right now than the Dolphins are the Chiefs. Kansas City has won eight in a row and Miami’s winning streak stands at seven. That’s allowed the Dolphins to overcome a 1-7 start and thrust them into playoff contention at 8-7. If Miami reaches the playoffs, the Dolphins will have earned it. They face AFC South leader Tennessee and long-time AFC East nemesis New England in their final two games. Last week: 18.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Dallas Cowboys
CowboyMaven

'Doomsday': Cowboys 'Most Dynamic Defense' Loses DT as Broncos Sign to Roster

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys - and their "most dynamic defense in more than 40 years'' - just lost a contributor. Just as the Cowboys have gotten healthy along the defensive line in recent weeks, with DeMarcus Lawrence, Randy Gregory and Neville Gallimore coming off the injury list, the room to keep a solid contributor on the roster has shriveled up.
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cowboys BREAKING: LB-Needy Cowboys Sign Ex Sooners Standout

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have good linebackers. But at the moment, they don’t have enough linebackers. There are presently four guys healthy and ready to go Sunday as the 11-4 NFC East champs prepare to play host to the Arizona Cardinals. Micah Parsons, Leighton Vander Esch, Keanu Neal...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys release injury report before Arizona matchup

With two games remaining in the regular season, the Dallas Cowboys are trying to get healthy heading into the playoffs. However, a matchup with the Arizona Cardinals comes first, with an important one for NFC seeding ahead. Dallas released the Wednesday injury report, with everybody on the active 53 man...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Defense Takes A Hit Before Sunday’s Game

The Dallas Cowboys‘ defense is a major reason why they’re a Super Bowl contender this season. That being said, that unit will be missing a key contributor on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News has announced that Neal will miss this weekend’s...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

58K+
Followers
108K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy