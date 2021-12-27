ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Local Attorney Suspended After Allegations Of Drug Use

By Reporter John Rogger
KRMS Radio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lake area attorney finds himself, at least, temporarily on the sidelines after being suspended from his practice on allegations of using methamphetamine and other acts of misconduct. That’s according to...

www.krmsradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
abcnews4.com

CPD arrests attorney for allegedly taking $75,000 from client

Attorney John Blincow was arrested Friday by Charleston Police Department. According to an incident report, Blincow is being accused of taking $75,000 from a client. The complainant told police she had previously hired Blincow to represent her in a civil lawsuit in federal court. The victim turned over two checks, totaling $75,000, to the attorney.
CHARLESTON, SC
Lake Charles American Press

Local attorney opens a different kind of law office

After 30 years of experience in the legal system, Attorney Stephanie Cochran has opened The Legal Shop. It is a place where individuals can receive qualified legal advice, find out what their rights and responsibilities are, prepare to navigate the court system, obtain pleadings and associated forms required by the court and sometimes hear the suggestion to contact an attorney for more specialized counsel.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Shropshire Star

Alleged drug dealer charged with knife offences after raid

A man has been charged with drug offences and possession of a blade after a raid in Telford. Nathaniel Miles-Webster, aged 25, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of a blade in a public place and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys
Daily Local News

Attorney, awaiting drug charges, faces accusations of family thefts

A Chester County attorney already awaiting trial on charges of giving her husband a fatal dose of heroin is being held in a Bucks County prison, facing new accusations that she stole tens of thousands of dollars from her father, looting his bank accounts and spending money from him through credit card fraud.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
signalscv.com

Man arrested on suspicion of drug, gun allegations

A 27-year-old Canyon Country man was arrested in Newhall last week on suspicion of illegal possession of a controlled substance and a handgun. The arrest steams from a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station’s Career Offender — Burglary, Robbery, Assault, or COBRA, Team operation on Dec. 20 on 9th Street and Railroad Avenue, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Daily Mail

Judge allows Capitol rioter accused of assaulting officers to go to his best friend and co-defendant's wedding in Florida - where one of the guests could include a third co-accused who has so far evaded arrest

A Capitol rioter out on bail after being charged with assaulting cops at the building on January 6 will be allowed to travel to Florida to attend his best friend and co-accused's bachelor party and wedding, a federal judge has ruled. Joseph Hutchinson III, 25, of Albany, Georgia will head...
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
miheadlines.com

Two Charged with Unemployment Insurance Benefit Fraud with actual Losses in Excess of $3.2 Million

DETROIT, MI – Two defendants have been charged in criminal complaints for their roles in unemployment insurance benefit fraud schemes. Tauheed Salik Wilder, 39-years-old, of Detroit, and Shuqueni Renee Franklin, 30-years-old, of Shelby Township, are charged in separate complaints with mail fraud, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and money laundering. Wilder and Franklin were arrested today.
DETROIT, MI
The Independent

Woman released from jail after conviction for 1991 killing of her five-year-old son is overturned

A mother jailed for killing her five-year-old son in 1991 has had her 2016 conviction thrown out after a review found there was not enough evidence to uphold it.Michelle Lodzinski was convicted of killing her son, Timothy Wiltsey, 25 years after he was last seen alive, after a breakthrough in the cold case in 2014 led to her arrest.Despite a jury finding her guilty two years later, New Jersey’s Supreme Court has now found that prosecutors failed to present enough evidence to prove that she deliberately caused his death.Ms Lodzinski was considered a prime suspect from the outset, due to...
ACCIDENTS
WBRE

Police: New drug emerging known as ‘Tranq’

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Township Police say they are reaching out to the community to make them aware of a new drug showing up the streets known as “Tranq.” According to Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Tranq or Xylazine is a drug used in veterinary medicine as a sedative with pain-relieving and muscle relaxant properties. […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
kicdam.com

Two Local Men Facing Drug Charges

Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– Two local men are facing drug charges as part of separate investigations by Palo Alto County authorities. The first arrest came Saturday evening when the Sheriff’s Office received a call of a vehicle in the ditch near Graettinger. Further investigation allegedly found 37-year-old Jonathan Sutherland of Ruthven possessing an illegal substance which led to his arrest. He was taken to the county jail and held to await his initial court appearance.
PALO ALTO COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy