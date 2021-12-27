ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doug Kuzenski

 5 days ago

Science, conscious consumers, and next-gen founders will drive ‘ESG’ innovation in 2022

If 2021 was the year when ESG (short for Environmental, Social, and Governance) went mainstream, 2022 will be the year that innovations and innovators propel it forward, say members of the Fast Company Impact Council—an invitation-only collective of leaders from a range of industries. Members say a number of business, regulatory, and cultural factors will motivate companies to keep advancing an agenda that places sustainability, social good, and inclusion on equal footing with profitability and growth. Edited excerpts follow:
Community Bank adds cutting-edge technology

WASHINGTON, Pa. — Community Bank and QDS, a financial technology company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C, announced plans to enhance Community Bank’s client experience by installing state-of-the-art interactive teller machines and teller cash recyclers throughout the bank’s footprint. “Together with QDS, we have developed a plan to extend...
Best websites for hiring niche employees in 2022

There’s no shortage of job websites out there, but the biggest and most prominent job boards post positions from every industry you can imagine. That’s great if you want to browse loads of openings or if you’re a recruiter who needs access to a vast pool of potential candidates, but it’s not ideal if you want to find a job or hire staff in a particular industry.
What are the biggest trends in the job market in 2022?

The job market has been through a huge amount of upheaval over the last two years thanks largely to the pandemic, and the situation isn’t likely to calm down in 2022. Because the job market is so volatile, it’s more important than ever to stay on top of the substantial changes and trends. That’s not just true if you’re a recruiter or employer, either; if you’re a jobseeker, then staying on top of things is your best chance and landing the best position.
Startups to watch

It’s been a year of significant milestones for several startups in the Capital Region. As 2021 comes to a close, we are considering which startups we expect to reach milestones in the next year as part of Albany Inno's first-ever Startups to Watch. The companies in this group have each made strides recently that foreshadow growth in 2022. Some of them have raised millions of dollars. Some already have hundreds of customers. And all of them have big plans for the new year and beyond. From sparking revolutions in vegan food to reimagining health care, these startups are working to disrupt their industries and change the way we live and do business.
The Need to Re-Invent Cybersecurity at the Enterprise Level

Enterprise cybersecurity spending has increased rapidly in the past few years, yet organizations feel less secure. As a result, there is a real need to rethink enterprise cybersecurity architectures by adopting more holistic models of protection. According to the International Data Corporation’s (IDC) 2020 predictions, by 2024, digital transformation and...
Can A Future-Forward Curriculum Help Encode Tech Creativity In Young Minds?

Ivan is responsible for navigating Infobip towards becoming a developer-centric organization through dedicated programs and initiatives. With Apple announcing an expansion of its coding curriculum to include kindergarten-level resources, the growth of vendor-sponsored courses aimed at young coders signals the industry’s focus on ensuring a pipeline of talent. To foster a generation of future coders, the UK planted its stake firmly in the ground by making coding a compulsory part of primary and secondary curriculums back in 2014. Other countries like Singapore, Australia and UAE are following suit.
13 reasons CIOs worry about citizen developers building enterprise apps

Businesses need to operate faster and more efficiently to survive. They need more digital capabilities—now. But most enterprise IT organizations have significant supply constraints. There are simply too many business demands and too few skilled developers to deliver new solutions. The number of requirements IT departments receive far exceeds their capacity to fulfill them. The backlog of change requests often number in the hundreds or thousands and represent months or years of labor. Long delays frustrate business leaders and cause them to seek alternative solutions for digital transformation projects.
Why You Must Implement Digital Learning Tools into Your Business or Be Left behind

When the Covid-19 pandemic forced schools worldwide to close their doors, teachers and universities alike scrambled to transfer months' worth of lesson plans onto some sort of online learning platform. Classrooms became fully digital, and traditional education became more independent than ever before. This concept of fully online learning already...
SRAX's Core Operations to Center Around Rapidly Growing SaaS Platform

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) platform, has recently announced that it will no longer have to consolidate the financials of its former subsidiary, BIGtoken Inc. Following the successful spin-off of BIGtoken, SRAX’s core operations will be centered around Sequire, which has grown to over 9 million followers whilst simultaneously seeing its number of subscribers swell to 250 public companies.
Legal tech buzzed throughout 2021 with IPOs, new 'unicorns'

(Reuters) - 2021 was a busy year for the still emerging legal technology sector as several companies went public, and investors poured capital into private companies in the space. LegalZoom.com Inc, CS Disco Inc and Intapp Inc had initial public offerings this year, and a number of legal tech companies...
Visa’s CFO reveals the hardest part of any leadership role

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's an old saying that “the only constant is change.”. And nowhere is that more true than in the upper ranks of the media business, where...
