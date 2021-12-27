Doug Kuzenski

Practicing since 2010, Doug’s focus includes proactive tax planning, consulting, and income tax services to closely-held entities, real estate portfolios, private equity transactions, and high-net-worth family groups. His success is driven by his focus on meaningful relationships and intense care for his clients and team. He enjoys presenting aspects of the tax law and tax planning opportunities to industry groups and spending time camping and hiking with his wife, daughter, and two dogs.
Comments / 0