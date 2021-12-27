ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Geneva Granatstein

bizjournals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneva Granatstein has been promoted to Director of Marketing at Lane Powell. Geneva...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Startups to watch

It’s been a year of significant milestones for several startups in the Capital Region. As 2021 comes to a close, we are considering which startups we expect to reach milestones in the next year as part of Albany Inno's first-ever Startups to Watch. The companies in this group have each made strides recently that foreshadow growth in 2022. Some of them have raised millions of dollars. Some already have hundreds of customers. And all of them have big plans for the new year and beyond. From sparking revolutions in vegan food to reimagining health care, these startups are working to disrupt their industries and change the way we live and do business.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Arlan Collins delivers a new way to construct buildings

Collins and Woerman launched SLI at the start of the Great Recession and the timing was no coincidence, Arlan Collins said. What is the economic outlook for business in 2022? Come find out with the Puget Sound Business Journal. 2022 Corporate Citizenship Awards. Nominate a socially responsible business in the...
EDUCATION
bizjournals

Year in Review: The year of the pandemic — again

The second year of the pandemic began with high Covid-19 cases and limited vaccine availability. As the year went on, risk levels went up and down with the emergence of new variants and the increased availability of vaccines. But a lot more happened in Houston's business community in 2021 than Covid-related news — so much so that we couldn't mention it all here. Check out the rest of the Houston Business Journal's Dec. 31-Jan. 6 issue for trends that played out in Houston's top industries throughout the year, and read on for some highlights of the news affecting the area in 2021.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Director Of Marketing#Pacific Northwest#Strategic Marketing#Northwest Group
bizjournals

Construction: From architecture firms to engineering companies to general contractors, execs share lessons from 2021

Please join the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal and CIBC for an expert look at the critical factors impacting the economy as we enter 2022. The Business Journal is seeking nominations for its 25th annual Women in Business awards honoring industry-leading executives, entrepreneurs and business owners for their professional successes and community involvement.
CONSTRUCTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy