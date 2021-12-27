ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Boeing Confirms Sonic Boom Last Week

By Reporter John Rogger
KRMS Radio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe big boom last week has now been confirmed as a Sonic Boom. In a...

www.krmsradio.com

FOX2Now

Sonic boom from Boeing test flight heard across Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS – The military and Boeing both confirm the testing of a new F15 EX Strike Eagle created a sonic boom earlier today. There were reports of shaking in central Illinois. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IMEA) says it was made aware of the noise and immediately started...
ILLINOIS STATE
Seattle Times

UPS to buy $1.5 billion of Boeing freighters as air cargo booms

United Parcel Service agreed to buy 19 Boeing freighter jets as soaring e-commerce and snarled shipping lines lead to a boom in air-cargo demand. The package-delivery giant plans to accept the 767 Freighters between 2023 and 2025, according to a statement Tuesday. The planes have a combined base value of $1.5 billion, according to aircraft appraiser Avitas.
KING COUNTY, WA
MyWabashValley.com

Everything you need to know about the surprise ‘sonic boom’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Phone lines, group chats, and email inboxes lit up with a flurry of curious questions at local police stations, fire houses, city governments, and newsrooms just after 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The question echoing across Central Illinois was, ‘What was that loud boom that rattled windows, houses, and nerves?’
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
#The Us Government
Aviation Week

UPS 767F Order Boosts Boeing’s Freighter Boom Year

Express cargo carrier UPS has ordered 19 767-300F freighters, marking a key extension to the twinjet’s extended backlog and further boosting Boeing’s already record-setting year for both production and conversion cargo aircraft orders. The latest order takes gross orders for production Boeing... Subscription Required. UPS 767F Order Boosts...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fox News

WSJ editorial mocks auto manufacturers getting 'double-crossed' by Biden admin: 'Hard not to get a chuckle'

The Wall Street Journal editorial board is poking fun at traditional automotive manufacturers for allowing themselves to be "double-crossed" by the Biden administration over new fuel-economy standards. In a Wednesday editorial, the board mocked manufacturers for trusting that the federal government would be good partners to business and described how...
U.S. POLITICS
