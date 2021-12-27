ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Batman, Catwoman Exchange Punches, Suggestive Glances in New ‘The Batman’ Trailer

By Ethan Millman
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago

The newest trailer for The Batman dropped on Monday, giving the most extensive preview of the latest upcoming film to date for the iconic superhero and showing more of star Robert Pattinson ’s take on Batman alongside Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman and main villain the Riddler, played by Paul Dano .

The Batman marks a new era for Batman movies as Pattinson takes the reins from Ben Affleck, who played Batman/Bruce Wayne in two films before stepping away from the character in 2019.

The trailer, titled “The Bat and the Cat” shows the complex relationship between Batman and Catwoman, who shift frequently between intense and intimate eye contact and throwing punches at one another. And much like villains in other Batman films, the new trailer depicts Dano’s ridder as an ominous, mysterious and gravelly-voiced killer.

Others set to star in the film are Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Colin Farrell as the Penguin. The Batman is set to hit theaters in March 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

What to Watch in January: New ‘Scream,’ ‘The Tender Bar’ and ‘How I Met Your Father’

After the rush of holiday specials and prestige movies that define December, January entertainment can often feel like a bit of a letdown. That it’s traditionally been a dumping ground for iffy-looking movies and a bit of a dead zone for new TV shows hasn’t helped its reputation. But release patterns have changed drastically over the past few years (and even more drastically during the pandemic). Even in the worst of years there’s always something worth seeking out, and this doesn’t look like a bad year at all thanks to awards season contenders making their way out in the world after...
TV SHOWS
Rolling Stone

What to Watch on HBO Max: New ‘Euphoria,’ ‘Righteous Gemstones’ Return and a ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion

Where other streaming services are taking it a little easy in January, HBO Max is putting its foot to the floor, rolling out new seasons of popular series, catching up with the stars of a beloved blockbuster, and launching some ambitious new shows. Without further ado. let’s get into it. Watch all of these shows and films for free with a subscription to HBO Max. An HBO Max subscription costs $14.99/month (in line with pricing for Netflix or the popular $13.99 Disney Bundle). See full HBO Max sign-up details here. Buy: HBO Max Subscription at $14.99 Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts (January 1) The Harry...
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

Grimes Wants to Quit Her Day Job

Grimes appears ready to update her LinkedIn and become the latest member of the Great Resignation, tweeting that she’s interested in “changing my main day job” after releasing her next album, Book 1. “Celebrity culture is suffocating af,” the musician wrote. “I’m not quitting music, but def changing my main day job after BOOK 1. Music industry feels old and tired, reliant on archaic systems.” Celebrity culture is suffocating a f. I’m not quitting music, but def changing my main day job after BOOK 1. Music industry feels old and tired, reliant on archaic systems — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (⌛️,⏳) ᚷᚱᛁᛗᛖᛋ...
MUSIC
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Zoë Kravitz
Person
Colin Farrell
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Paul Dano
Person
Jeffrey Wright
Person
Andy Serkis
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
Popculture

Ben Affleck's New Movie Going Straight to Streaming After Being Pulled From Theatrical Slate

One of Ben Affleck's next movies will only be released on streaming platforms after Disney pulled the project from its release schedule earlier this month. Deep Water, an erotic thriller co-starring No Time to Die star Ana de Armas, was scheduled to open in theaters on Jan. 14. It was directed by Fatal Attraction filmmaker Adrian Lynne and is based on a Patricia Highsmith novel.
MOVIES
Glamour

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum Are Hilarious in the Trailer for Their New Movie

Sandra Bullock comedies are iconic, and the trailer for her latest, The Lost City, proves she has another hit on her hands. In the movie, Sandra Bullock plays Loretta Sage, a romance novelist promoting her new book, The Lost City of D. Channing Tatum plays Alan, a model and cover star of Loretta's books who seems to confuse himself for Sage's fictional character, Dash. Things don't seem to be going right for Loretta, but then in comes Daniel Radcliffe as a very rich man in a crisp white three-piece suit. He reads Loretta's book and wants her to help him find the titular Lost City. Except he's not asking: He's kidnapping her and forcing her to help.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas' New Movie Skipping Theaters for Hulu Debut

Deep Water, an upcoming erotic thriller starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, is foregoing a theatrical release in favor of going straight to streaming on Hulu. The film, from Fatal Attraction and Indecent Proposal director Adriane Lyne, is likely to arrive on the streamer in early 2022, since its original theatrical date was January 14. Developed by 20th Century Studios and New Regency, Deep Water was pulled from Disney's theatrical release calendar last week. The move comes after Steven Spielberg's long-awaited take on West Side Story disappointed at the box office and ahead of the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat
IndieWire

Keanu Reeves Doesn’t Care If You Watch ‘Matrix 4’ on HBO Max: ‘Sure, Stream It If You Have To’

Not all talent affiliated with Warner Bros.’ 2021 film slate was too keen when the studio announced that its entire run for this year would go day-and-date in theaters and on HBO Max. “Tenet” director Christopher Nolan blasted the window-shattering shakeup and expressed disbelief, while “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve wrote an op-ed bemoaning Warner Bros.’ triumph of corporate allegiance over a love for cinema and audiences. Well, “The Matrix Resurrections” star Keanu Reeves isn’t as passionate about the matter. As revealed in a new interview with The Guardian, the actor is perfectly fine with audiences streaming the movie. After the interviewer implied...
TV & VIDEOS
/Film

The Matrix Resurrections Review: Lana Wachowski Reboots The Series With A Funny, Ultra-Meta Sequel

"Warner Bros. wants a 'Matrix 4,' and they're going to make it with or without you." That's a (paraphrased) line from "The Matrix Resurrections," and it should tell you all you need to know about Lana Wachowski's incredibly funny meta-sequel/reboot. "The Matrix Revolutions," the third film in the original trilogy, seemingly wrapped up the story, killing off main characters and bringing an end to the long-running machine vs. human war. What more was there to say?
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Among Most Anticipated 2022 Movies

Online ticket retailer Fandango polled more than 6,000 ticket-buyers this month and asked which theatrical tentpoles they’re the most excited about in 2022. Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever topped the list followed by Sony/Marvel’s animated feature Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One). Even though Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is on a production hiatus as star Letitia Wright recovers from a previous on-set injury, shooting is expected to resume in January with the actress, as Deadline first reported. There’s been no news to date that the sequel’s November 11 release date will be postponed. Despite the ongoing pandemic, moviegoers have shown recently that they’ll come...
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

New Photos Surface From THE BATMAN Featuring Riddler, Catwoman, Penguin, and Batman

Four new photos have surfaced from director Matt Reeves’ The Batman. There’s been a lot of posts over the past few days regarding this film and the characters. Many of these posts involve the inspiration behind the characters in the film such as Batman, The Penguin, The Riddler, Catwoman, and even The Batmobile. You can read up on those here in case you missed them.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Cats
Albany Herald

A brand new trailer for 'The Batman' is here

"The Batman" has a new action-packed trailer. The upcoming DC film, starring Robert Pattinson as Batman and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, shows Batman trying to defeat The Riddler, played by Paul Dano. The new trailer also focuses on the growing relationship between Batman and Catwoman. "Two years of stalking...
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Batman: New Photo Puts Catwoman in the Crosshairs

We're just a few short months away from the debut of The Batman, and fans are incredibly excited to see what it brings to the superhero movie landscape. Among the saga's new additions to the big screen is Zoe Kravitz's take on Catwoman, who has already become a bonafide fan-favorite after a few short segments of footage in the trailer. The film's recent profile in Empire Magazine only further put the spotlight on her character, with a new official photo that you can check out below.
MOVIES
metaflix.com

‘The Batman’ Cover Reveals Catwoman’s New Accessories

A new cover for Empire Magazine gives a close look at Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman with her iconic whip for the upcoming “The Batman.”. Kravitz will star alongside Robert Pattinson in “The Batman” as Selina Kyle. This comes with a slew of other famous reintroductions director Matt Reeves makes in the upcoming film. The two posters foreshadow that classic back-and-forth between the characters as allies and enemies.
ENTERTAINMENT
Black America Web

Surprise: Warner Bros. Blesses Us With New Trailer For ‘The Batman’ Featuring More Zoe Kravitz As Catwoman

A surprise new trailer for The Batman is a great late Christmas present. Dubbed “The Bat and The Cat,” this latest trailer gives us our best look at the dynamic between Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne/Batman and Zoe Kravitz’s Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman. It also gives us more insight into The Riddler’s diabolical plan for the Dark Knight and his beloved Gotham City.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

31K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy