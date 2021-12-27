Batman, Catwoman Exchange Punches, Suggestive Glances in New ‘The Batman’ Trailer

The newest trailer for The Batman dropped on Monday, giving the most extensive preview of the latest upcoming film to date for the iconic superhero and showing more of star Robert Pattinson ’s take on Batman alongside Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman and main villain the Riddler, played by Paul Dano .

The Batman marks a new era for Batman movies as Pattinson takes the reins from Ben Affleck, who played Batman/Bruce Wayne in two films before stepping away from the character in 2019.

The trailer, titled “The Bat and the Cat” shows the complex relationship between Batman and Catwoman, who shift frequently between intense and intimate eye contact and throwing punches at one another. And much like villains in other Batman films, the new trailer depicts Dano’s ridder as an ominous, mysterious and gravelly-voiced killer.

Others set to star in the film are Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Colin Farrell as the Penguin. The Batman is set to hit theaters in March 2022.