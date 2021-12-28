ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

1 Man Dead, 2 Women Wounded In Roxbury Shooting Described As Possible ‘Domestic Incident’

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) — Two women and one man were shot during the middle of the day near a Roxbury home on Monday. It happened on Schuyler Street before 2:30 p.m.

The man died from his injuries, according to Boston Police Deputy Superintendent James Miller. The two women were taken to local hospitals.

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins says the shooting “appears to possibly be a domestic incident,” but did not confirm that it was. Investigators haven’t said how the three people knew each other.

There was a large police presence in the area after the shooting because police said there was initially a report of a barricaded suspect.

“It is just really sad. This is a holiday season where we should be celebrating family and community and one another,” said former City Councilor Tito Jackson, who lives on the street where the shooting took place. “It makes you angry that this is happening.”

Miller said that the triple shooting was an isolated incident and that there was no threat to the neighborhood.

Frank Mangino
2d ago

this is rediculous! the violence has to STOP 🛑!!! killing each other is NOT the answer!

Maryann Devlin
2d ago

Tito with Wu expect it to worsen,.Tito notice how Wu doesn’t address Boston crime .all this the last month it was even in the newspaper communist .the censor everything TITO..only happening under Wu & Pressley is a crime wave.

His Excellency.
2d ago

The crime in Dorchester, Roxbury, Matapan and Jamaica Plain hasn't changed all ever since I can remember. No top official has made any difference. Enlighten me.

