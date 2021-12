After the success of The Last Dance on ESPN and Netflix, which documented the Chicago Bulls’ 1997-98 championship season, it wasn’t even a question that viewers would be in for more TV series exploring the greatest teams and icons in sports history. The Los Angeles Lakers were an obvious choice, with Magic Johnson helping to lead his team to five NBA championships in the 1980s with their fast-paced offense, and several projects are in the works surrounding that era. One of them, however, doesn’t seem to have the support of the main man, as Johnson kept it short and not so sweet when talking about HBO's upcoming Lakers series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.

NBA ・ 13 HOURS AGO