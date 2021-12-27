ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Dawn Announces Debt Restructuring Agreement

 5 days ago

This press release, required by applicable Canadian laws, is not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2021...

Azure Power (AZRE) Announces Rights Offering for Equity Shares

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE), an independent renewable power producer in India, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a rights offering to raise proceeds of up to $249,938,599. Pursuant to the rights offering, each shareholder of the Company will receive one non-transferable subscription right (a "Right") for each equity share, par value $0.000625 per share (an "Equity Share") held as of 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on January 6, 2022 (the "Record Date"). The rights offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, and this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the Company's securities.
IPO for SPAC Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (BFRA) Opens at $9.89

Today's IPO for SPAC Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BFAC) (NYSE: BFAC-U) opened for trading at $9.89 after pricing 30,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. acquisition,...
BC Moly Ltd. Announces Debt Settlement

Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2021) - BC Moly Ltd. (TSXV: BM.H) (the "Company" or "BC Moly") announces that it has agreed to settle an aggregate of $1,110,417.39 of indebtedness owed to a non-arm's length creditor through the issuance of 19,740,754 common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company at a price of $0.05625 per Common Share (the "Debt Settlement"). All Common Shares issued in connection with the Debt Settlement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.
Plurilock Announces Services Agreement with AGORA

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2021) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) and related subsidiaries ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an identity-centric cybersecurity solutions provider for workforces, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an online marketing agreement ("AGORA Agreement") with AGORA Internet Relations Corp. ("AGORA").
Castle Peak Announces Shares for Debt Issuance

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2021) - Castle Peak Mining Ltd.(TSXV: CAP) ("Castle Peak" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news releases dated April 27, 2021 and October 1, 2021, it has settled an aggregate $442,419.18 of debt owed to Allan Green and Candel & Partners SAS (the "Creditors") by the issuance of an aggregate 29,494,612 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.015 per share.
Borr Drilling (BORR) Enters Agreement to Defer $1.4B of Debt Maturities and Yard Instalments to 2025

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) is pleased to announce that it has reached agreements in principle with its largest creditors, the Singaporean yards, to refinance and defer a combined $1.4 billion debt maturities and delivery instalments from 2023 to 2025. This is a major step forward in the Company's previously announced target to address its debt maturities and commitments currently due in 2023.
bp announces agreement to acquire bp midstream partners (BPMP)

bp p.l.c. and its affiliates ("bp") and BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: BPMP) today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for a bp U.S. affiliate to acquire all outstanding common units of BPMP not already owned directly or indirectly by bp (the "Public Common Units"), representing 47,837,828 common units, in an all-stock transaction whereby each unitholder of the Public Common Units would receive 0.575 of an American Depositary Share of bp in exchange for each Public Common Unit owned. The agreement follows the offer made by bp in August 2021 to acquire the publicly traded units of BPMP.
Yellowstone Acquisition Company (YSACU) Announces Additional $45M PIPE Subscription

Yellowstone Acquisition Company (NASDAQ:YSAC, YSACU, YSACW), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that Boston Omaha Corporation, through its subsidiary BOC YAC, LLC, has agreed to provide $45 million of PIPE financing in connection with the closing of the potential business combination with Sky Harbour LLC ("Sky"), in addition to the $55 million Series B investment that will convert to Class A common stock upon completion of the business combination. Boston Omaha is committing $100 million in total to Sky for the acceleration of Sky's business plan. The PIPE Financing will be provided through the purchase of Yellowstone Class A common stock at a price of $10.00 per share immediately prior to the closing of the business combination. BOC YAC, LLC has executed a PIPE Subscription Agreement to provide the additional $45 million in equity financing. In consideration of the investment, Sky has agreed to waive the $150 million minimum financing condition (as described below) which required that the Company deliver cash proceeds of at least $150 million (after payment of certain expenses) to Sky as a condition precedent to consummating the business combination.
Allied Motion (AMOT) Acquires Spectrum Controls for $70M in Cash and Stock

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOT) ("Allied Motion" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions for the global market, announced today that it has acquired Spectrum Controls, Inc. ("Spectrum"), an innovator and manufacturer of a wide variety of Industrial I/O and Universal Communications Gateway products. The purchase price was $70 million, of which $45 million was paid at closing with a combination of $27 million in cash and the remainder in the Company's common stock at a price of $35.82 per share. The remaining $25 million will be paid in two equal payments in 2022 and 2023 comprised of 50% cash and 50% stock.
Newpark Resources (NR) Shareholder Bradley L. Radoff Sends Letter to Board Regarding Need to Separate Company’s Disparate Businesses

Bradley L. Radoff, who together with his affiliates holds approximately 4.9% of the outstanding common shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) (the "Company"), today sent the below letter to the Company's Board of Directors. November...
The Associated Press

Legible Announces Agreement with Ingram Content Group for its Digital Sales Platform

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 23, 2021-- Legible Inc. (CSE: READ) (“Legible”), a browser-based, mobile-first, globally accessible online eBook reading and publishing platform, is delighted to announce that it is working with one of the largest digital asset management and distribution platforms in the world, CoreSource®, from Ingram Content Group (“Ingram”).
aithority.com

Metatron Announces Agreement with Real Estate Blockchain Platform

Metatron, a mobile and web technology pioneer having developed over 2,000 mobile apps, is pleased to announce it has reached an agreement with Metrospaces to market their MetroCrowd Real Estate TokenizationPlatform App. Metatron has generated millions of downloads for top-tier clients and has had many apps in various categories reach the top 20 on iTunes.
Reporter

Lower Makefield boosting payrates for pool staff, announces restructured rates for 2022

LOWER MAKEFIELD >> Lower Makefield plans to make a big splash this summer with higher wages for staff and a better fee structure for members. In 2021, The Pool at LMT along with several other area pools experienced significant staffing issues that required limited offerings and closures. In recognizing that the competition for summer hires has dramatically changed in the last few years, knowing they can earn much higher wages without the same level of responsibility, the township realized it was important to address payrates for the staff.
