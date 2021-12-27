NCAA Men’s Basketball AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
Record Pts Prv
1. Baylor (61) 11-0 1525 1
2. Duke 11-1 1448 2
3. Purdue 11-1 1371 3
4. Gonzaga 10-2 1335 4
5. UCLA 8-1 1296 5
6. Kansas 9-1 1233 7
7. Southern Cal 12-0 994 8
8. Iowa St. 12-0 985 9
9. Arizona 11-1 973 6
10. Michigan St. 10-2 901 11
11. Auburn 11-1 826 12
12. Houston 11-3 801 13
13. Ohio St. 8-2 787 14
14. Tennessee 9-2 729 19
15. Seton Hall 9-1 716 15
16. LSU 12-0 609 17
17. Texas 9-2 567 16
18. Kentucky 9-2 459 20
19. Alabama 9-3 426 10
20. Colorado St. 10-0 366 21
21. Providence 11-1 315 22
22. Villanova 8-4 312 23
23. Xavier 11-2 237 18
24. Wisconsin 9-2 207 24
25. Texas Tech 9-2 121 25
Others receiving votes : Illinois 72, Oklahoma 62, West Virginia 52, Loyola Chicago 39, UConn 34, Michigan 7, Colorado 5, San Francisco 4, Wake Forest 4, Iowa 2, Davidson 2, Minnesota 1, Creighton 1, Memphis 1.
