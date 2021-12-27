NCAA Women’s Basketball AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (30) 12-0 750 1
2. Stanford 8-3 688 2
3. Louisville 10-1 676 3
4. Arizona 10-0 671 4
5. NC State 11-2 637 5
6. Maryland 10-3 545 6
7. Tennessee 10-1 534 7
8. Indiana 10-2 525 8
9. Michigan 11-1 517 9
10. Baylor 9-2 485 10
11. UConn 6-3 463 11
12. Texas 9-1 453 12
13. Georgia 11-1 402 13
14. Iowa St. 11-1 391 13
15. Duke 9-1 303 16
16. Georgia Tech 10-2 262 17
17. Notre Dame 11-2 197 20
18. BYU 10-1 180 19
19. LSU 11-1 170 21
20. Kentucky 7-3 127 22
21. Iowa 6-3 121 15
22. South Florida 9-4 117 18
23. Texas A&M 10-2 103 23
24. North Carolina 11-0 85 25
25. Ohio St. 9-2 84 24
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 78, Colorado 59, Florida Gulf Coast 55, Nebraska 45, DePaul 22, Mississippi 3, Missouri St. 2.
