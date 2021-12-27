ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Christ Was the Example in All Things,’ Elder Cook Tells Missionaries During Special Christmas Day Devotional

Cover picture for the articlePROVO, Utah — On Christmas Eve in 1960, Elder Quentin L. Cook and his missionary companion, Elder Noel D. Luke, walked the streets of Swindon, England, teaching and blessing the people they met. “As Christmas night enveloped us there was a surreal atmosphere in the heavens,” recalled Elder...

The Immaculate Conception: It’s Complicated

For many today, the Immaculate Conception is more than a puzzle. The teaching that the mother of Jesus was preserved free from sin from her conception is, well, a source of irritation. As someone who was embedded in evangelical Christianity for fifty years, I get it. Among the objections, three...
Pope Francis marks Christmas Eve with mass attended by 2,000

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Pope Francis marked Christmas Eve by leading a service attended by about 2,000 people at St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City near Rome on Friday. The pope pressed on with the Catholic mass starting at 7:30 p.m. CEST despite surging COVID-19 cases in Italy that have prompted a new vaccine mandate for Vatican employees, NPR reported.
OPINION: What Christmas Tells Us About Invisible Things

Well another year has passed, in which Americans found themselves talking about one topic probably more than any other. The same topic we talked about for most of 2020 as well. Isn't it remarkable that something invisible can so radically transform our thoughts, conversations, and every aspect of our lives?...
Daily Devotional – 10th Day of Christ-mas

Our scripture for the Daily Devotional today is taken from John 19:25-27. Jesus lay quietly and vulnerably in the manger. Mary his earthly mother caringly sat by His side taking care of her Lord. Mary would find herself caring for her son at another pivotal time of His time on earth.
Elder Andersen Says Honest, Sincere Prayer Help Us #HearHim

In a new #HearHim video and blog article, Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said that we can hear God and receive revelation through honest, sincere personal prayer. “Honest, sincere, personal prayer opens the window to revelation from our Heavenly Father. We hear Him. He...
Christ
Jesus Christ
For Bishoprics and Youth Leaders: Six Things To Do in January

This story appears here courtesy of TheChurchNews.com. It is not for use by other media. As January 2022 approaches, the Young Men and Young Women general presidencies are reminding bishoprics and youth leaders of six things they can do early in the year to help youth progress on the covenant path.
Illustrated ‘Old Testament Stories’ Completely Refreshed

Rewritten stories and entirely new artwork will support study of the Old Testament and help children and youth gain a love for the people, stories and teachings in the Bible. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has refreshed the illustrations and writing of “. Old Testament Stories” in...
DEVOTIONAL: Four things God does not know

Even though … He is omnipotent — which means He is all-powerful. He is omnipresent — which means He is everywhere, all the time. He is omniscient — which means He is all-knowing. Yet I’m going to prove to you that there are at least four things that God Almighty does not know. God does not know one sin that He does not hate. Not a thousand sins, only one sin with a thousand different expressions. So what one sin are you talking about, preacher? Exodus 20:3: Thou shalt have no other gods before Me. All evil comes from this one sin. If we could keep the first commandment, we could keep them all. Why does God hate sin? Because it destroys us. We’re the object of God’s love. Why does God hate sin, you ask? Because He loves us. He wants the very best for us … but we continue to choose the path of sin. God does not know one sin that He does not hate. God does not know one sinner that He does not love. I believe that every person has experienced this either personally or through an acquaintance. A son or a daughter who is away from home and addicted to drugs or alcohol. Maybe a family member or friend who is so deep in sin that they steal and lie to the ones that love them most. A loved one who is unable to hold down a job, has no money, destitute or maybe even homeless because of continuous bad decision-making due to sin. A child who has brought shame and disgrace to your family’s name even though you’ve tried to do right by them time and time again. You’ve worked hard to try and get them the help that they need. Maybe you’ve even made the comment, “If I could just get them to come home and to be able to show them how much I really love them.” Love is not logical. As a matter of fact, it’s quite crazy. Love doesn’t make sense. Like the folks we’ve mentioned just now. We’ve brought God much heartache and grief due to our bad decision-making and lives full of sin. Understand: God doesn’t love us because we’re worthy. He loves us because we’re His child. He’s our Father. No matter how far we may stray or how deep in sin we may find ourselves, HE LOVES US, and wants us to come home. Romans 5:8: But God commendeth His love toward us in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. At your worst, He still loves you the best. God doesn’t know one sinner that He doesn’t love. God does not know a better Plan of Salvation than He’s provided already. His plan will not be changed by our opinions or any judicial system. It will never be made easier nor will it be made more complicated. It’s absolutely perfect and He does not know of a better Plan of Salvation than He’s already provided. Ephesians 2: 4-10: It’s not through works, it’s not through our righteousness, it’s not through idol sacrifice, it’s not through the opinionated minds of men. God has one plan for putting the whole world back into a right relationship with Him. And that plan is through the death, burial and resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ. In John 14:6, Jesus says that no man can come to the father except through Him. That’s God’s plan. God says that He can take anyone, from anywhere and make them whole again through the blood of His son, Jesus Christ. John 3:16: For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish but have everlasting life. That’s His plan, and God does not know of a better Plan of Salvation than He’s provided already. God does not know a better time for you to be saved than right now. For God says, “At just the right time, I heard you. On the day of salvation, I helped you.” Indeed, the “right time” is now. Today is the day of salvation. While you have the opportunity, today, right now you should take it. Seize the opportunity. Many examples are in the Bible of people being saved and following Jesus. As Jesus walked along the seashore, He called out to Peter, Andrew, James and John, and said follow me. These fishermen dropped their nets, left their boats and followed the Lord. They seized the opportunity. When Paul and Silas were in jail in Caesarea for preaching in the streets and everywhere else, just before midnight they were heard by others singing and praising God while they were in chains inside a prison cell. About that time the God of Heaven caused an earthquake that shook the prison walls, loosened the shackles that held Paul and Silas and opened the cell doors. The jailer whose life was on the line if any prisoners escaped, no doubt fearing to face his commander, was about to take his life by falling on his sword. Before he could, Paul cried out to him and said, “Do yourself no harm because we’re all here.” This Roman jailer, realizing that these men had something that he did not have, cried out to them: “Sirs, what must I do to be saved?” Paul and Silas shared with him God’s perfect plan of Salvation and he was saved, born again. The Bible then states that Paul and Silas go home with the jailer and his whole family gets saved when presented with the gospel of Jesus Christ. They were baptized and rejoicing because they seized the opportunity. In the book of Acts, there was an Ethiopian eunuch traveling back home after a week of festival in Jerusalem. As he was traveling in his chariot he was reading the book of Isaiah. God had placed the Apostle Philip in the desert as well. Philip runs up to the chariot and asks the man if he understands what he’s reading. The Ethiopian replies, “I need someone to explain it to me.” The Bible then says that Philip begins to preach to him about Jesus’ death, burial and resurrection. Because he heard God’s perfect Plan of Salvation, this Ethiopian eunuch was saved and baptized right there in the desert. He seized the opportunity! These folks didn’t put it off until next Sunday or delay for a better time. They seized the opportunity when presented with the Gospel of Jesus Christ. What will you do today? You’ve been presented with the Gospel and the Bible plainly says: 2 Corinthians 6:2 – “For He said, I have heard you in a time accepted and in the day of salvation have I secured you. Behold now is the accepted time and behold now is the day of salvation.” God does not know of a better time for you to be saved than right now. Four things God does not know: He does not know one sin He does not hate. He does not know one sinner He does not love. He does not know of a better Plan of Salvation than He has already provided. He does not know of a better time for you to be saved than right now.
DEVOTIONAL GUIDE: Christmas commission is to tell the good news

Last week I wrote about the Christmas crisis, which immediately followed the birth of Jesus. This week I will be writing about our role in the Christmas story. In Luke 2:10, we read about the angels announcing the birth of Jesus, saying, “I bring you good tidings of great joy which will be to all people.”
2021 Year in Review

In 2021, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints continued to carry out Jesus’s commands to love God and neighbor. Latter-day Saint Charities and individual Saints brought relief to millions in need. Church leaders and missionaries shared the hope of Christ around the globe. Worship opportunities in houses of the Lord expanded, helping people connect at a deeper level with ancestors.
22 Simple Resources to Help Children Learn the Gospel in 2022

TheChurchNews.com. It is not for use by other media. We begin this new year, 2022, with great faith and optimism for the future. We are excited about the wonderful resources available to help children progress along the covenant path and to draw closer to their Heavenly Father and Savior Jesus Christ.
Desmond Tutu will 'leave an indelible legacy'

The presidency of the Church in the Africa South Area shares its condolences with those who mourn the passing of South Africa's Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu. — The leaders and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Africa South Area join hands with millions around the world in mourning the loss of South African struggle icon and statesman Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.
Did Jesus have African heritage?

Picture by Elenktra; Wikimedia Commons; CC-By-1.0 Public Domain Image. Throughout Western history in the form of art, writing, and sermon, Jesus has mostly been depicted as white. However, by the 19th century, writers were depicting Jesus as either white, black, Mediterranean, or some other race.

