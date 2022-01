Aleafia Health closed a credit facility of up to $19 million. The Credit Facility is financed by the Garrington Group of Companies, a Toronto-based private lender providing working capital financing to the underserved, small to mid-sized middle market sector across North America, providing credit facilities that generally range from $1 million to over $30 million. It consists of a revolving receivables facility of up to $7 million and a term loan of $12 million. The maturity date is December 2023. The term loan was fully drawn by the Company upon closing. The revolving receivables facility is expected to be drawn in January 2022 and further thereafter as receivables grow with the Company’s revenue.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO