Public Health

Study finds loss of smell from COVID-19 means you probably have a mild case

By Colin Martin
 3 days ago

According to a study published earlier this year, a person that has lost their sense of smell from COVID-19 more than likely had a mild case of the virus.

Mild cases are defined as patients without evidence of viral pneumonia or hypoxia and often recover at home. A severe case would involve being taken to the hospital.

A person with either a moderate or severe cases are less likely to lose their sense of smell as a symptom.

A study of 2,581 patients from 18 European hospitals showed in that 85.9% of mild cases the patient lost their sense of smell. However, only 4.5% of patients with moderate cases lost their smell, and just 7% of those with severe-to-critical cases. The study was published in The Journal of Internal Medicine .

“Olfactory dysfunction is more prevalent in mild COVID-19 forms than in moderate-to-critical forms, and 95 percent of patients recover their sense of smell at six months post-infection,” professor Jerome Lechien, a lead author of the study at Paris-Saclay University in France, said in a statement .

Loss of smell reported by patients lasted an average of 21.6 days, according to the study.

21.4% of patients still suffered from a lack of smell after two months, also called anosmia. Those numbers dropped to 15.3% of patients after 60 days, and about 5% of patients after six months. The study also showed that younger patients could have a higher rate of anosmia than elderly patients.

“At the two months of follow-up, 75 percent to 85 percent of patients recovered olfaction according to subjective and objective olfactory evaluations," Lechien said. "The main hypothesis underlying the higher prevalence of anosmia in mild COVID-19 would consist of differences in the immune response to the infection in mild and moderate-to-critical patients. Future studies are needed to determine the long-term recovery rate of COVID-19 patients."

deseret.com

This COVID-19 symptom might mean you have the omicron variant

Several people infected with the omicron variant of the coronavirus have one symptom in common — a scratchy throat. Per The Hill, several reports from the U.K. suggest that people infected with omicron said they had scratchy throats. This is different from people infected with the previous variants, who...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

What a loss of smell from COVID can tell you about the infection

(StudyFinds.org) – Losing your sense of smell might indicate that you have a mild case of COVID-19, according to a study published earlier this year. Statistics show that patients suffering moderate and severe cases of infection are far less likely to experience the symptom. In a study of 2,581 patients from 18 European hospitals, patients suffered a […]
SCIENCE
WGAU

Coronavirus: Virus can infect fat cells; lead to severe infection, long-term COVID, study finds

Researchers say a new study may help explain why the COVID-19 virus seems to hit particularly hard those who are obese, leading to a higher risk of severe illness and death. The study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, showed that the virus can directly infect fat cells and immune cells within body fat. When that happens, researchers say, the body triggers an immune response that may contribute to a severe case of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC12

FACT FINDERS: If you have mild symptoms, should you get a COVID test?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Is it a cold or COVID? With some early data suggesting omicron may cause milder symptoms, how do you know if you should get tested for COVID?. Experts say it is still too early to understand just how severe omicron really is, but many are reporting fairly mild symptoms.
TUCSON, AZ
8 News Now

COVID-19 directly damages, creates scar tissue on the kidneys, study finds

(StudyFinds.org) – Although studies show COVID-19 is capable of infecting a patient’s kidneys, the virus’s exact impact on the organs has been unclear – until now. A team of German and Dutch scientists report COVID-19 causes direct cellular damage within the kidneys, contributing to tissue scarring. Conducted at the RWTH Uniklinik Aachen in Germany and […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rapid immune response in children protects them from COVID-19, genetic study finds

Fundamental differences in the immune response of adults and children can help to explain why children are much less likely to become seriously ill from SARS-CoV-2, according to new research from the Wellcome Sanger Institute, University College London and their collaborators. The study, published in Nature, is the most comprehensive...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Have you got a cold or Covid? Here’s how to tell the difference

In pre-pandemic days, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But during cold and flu season, how can you be sure it’s a cold and not Covid?The bottom line is – you can’t. Because while the typical symptoms of a cold are a headache, sore throat and runny nose, those symptoms are now some of the main signs of Covid too.The common cold is caused by a different strain of virus to the Covid-19, however....
PUBLIC HEALTH
L.A. Weekly

3 Signs You May Already Have Had COVID-19

COVID-19 can leave long-term effects that people may have missed if they didn’t confirm their original diagnosis with a doctor. We’ve been in the ebb and flow of the COVID-19 pandemic since early 2020. The disease has disrupted our lives, to the degree where a 2019 world — one without worrying over face masks, travel, and COVID-19 variants — seems almost unthinkable.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WQAD

YOUR HEALTH: The 'bad smell' from COVID

CINCINNATI — Imagine seeing flowers or chocolate and smelling gasoline or garbage instead!. More covid patients are reporting smelling awful odors as they continue to recover. "The virus that causes COVID-19 seems to have a predilection for infecting the cells that live near the smell nerves and subsequently causing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland woman suffers from COVID side effect that makes everything smell like cigarette smoke

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Imagine what it would be like if everything around you smelled like garbage, or chemicals, or even cigarette smoke. Unfortunately, that is a reality for hundreds of thousands of people who have recovered from COVID-19. Lisa Sabol stayed home until she was fully vaccinated. She practiced social distancing and wore her mask, but in August, she still ended up with COVID.
CLEVELAND, OH
Fast Company

This mask glows if you have COVID

Many early Omicron variant cases are asymptomatic, and as with earlier coronavirus variants, that means there’s a risk that people who are infected won’t realize it, and could unwittingly infect someone else who might get much sicker or even die. It still isn’t clear how dangerous the new variant will be. But more testing could help slow down the spread, and right now, people typically only get tested when they start to notice symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
