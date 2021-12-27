ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

NHL Brings Back Taxi Squads in Effort to Keep Season Going

By Associated Press
1460 ESPN Yakima
1460 ESPN Yakima
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The NHL will emerge from an extended holiday break with taxi squads and other roster revisions to guard against more disruptions to the season. Each...

1460espnyakima.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Two Red Wings Players who Could see Their Roles Increase

The Detroit Red Wings roster is already facing major instability, with COVID and injuries running through the players, especially with the latest postponement. The lineup will only become more unstable at the deadline. Let’s take a look a couple of players that could soon find themselves in a larger role as a result of the roster chaos.
NHL
1460 ESPN Yakima

NHL Players Vent Frustration Over Being Barred From Olympics

A handful of NHL players are voicing frustration over the league's decision barring them from participating in the Beijing Olympics. Boston's Brad Marchand ripped the league and NHLPA on social media for adding taxi squads to keep the season going but not in February to give players the option to leave for the Olympics. St. Louis sniper Vladimir Tarasenko agreed with Marchand and said he would have gone if given the choice. Keeping the season going while allowing individual players to choose whether to go wasn't something that was ever considered.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL’s Reimplementation of Taxi Squad is Blessing in Disguise for Kings

As the NHL is set to return to play after the extended holiday pause, they are doing so with a familiar COVID-19 measure: the taxi squad. While it is both disappointing and concerning that games have been postponed due to several outbreaks throughout the league, having a taxi squad may be beneficial for the Kings in the long run as they continue developing their prospect pool.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#Taxi
CBS Miami

Florida Panthers Ready To Hit The Ice, Resume Play

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – After a 13-day break due to COVID, the NHL and Florida Panthers are back on the ice. The Cats have practiced the last three days and have, basically, their full team healthy and ready to go. With three games over the next four days, all at home, the Panthers have a great opportunity to pile up some points but it won’t be easy. Eye On The Opponent The stretch of games starts against the Rangers who have nearly an identical record as the Panthers. New York has played great hockey featuring one of the league’s top goalies and defenseman....
NHL
NHL

NHL Returns to 'Taxi Squads'

Coming out of the recent league-wide holiday break and postponing 50 games before Christmas, the NHL announced each of the 32 teams is allowed a taxi squad of up to six players. The reserve squads are intended to prevent any team from playing short of the usual 18 skaters and two goaltenders due to players entering COVID-19 protocols.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
lighthousehockey.com

Nelson added to COVID Protocol, Islanders vs. Red Wings postponed

Tuesday morning the New York Islanders announced a fifth post-winter break addition to their COVID Protocol list, as leading scorer Brock Nelson joined Oliver Wahlstrom, Anthony Beauvillier, Zach Parise and Cal Clutterbuck on the list. Later in the day, the league officially announced that Wednesday’s scheduled game with the Detroit...
NHL
1460 ESPN Yakima

1460 ESPN Yakima

Yakima, WA
261
Followers
3K+
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1460espnyakima.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy