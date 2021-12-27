ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fifth Circuit Will Hear Texas Abortion Law Referral Jan. 7

Cover picture for the articleOfficials want Texas’s top court decide if they can be sued. The Fifth Circuit will hear oral arguments Jan. 7 on whether it should ask the Texas Supreme Court to answer questions over a state law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, the federal appeals court said...

The Return, Abortion, Guns, and Breyer: Supreme Court in 2021

Justices return with non-retired Breyer and newly confirmed Barrett. The U.S. Supreme Court resumed in-person oral arguments in 2021 after a term marked by a non-retirement and rulings upholding Obamacare and siding with Republicans on voting rights. The conservative-majority court is now immersed in blockbuster disputes over gun restrictions and...
Federal Appeals Court to Hear Texas Abortion Case on Jan. 7

A federal appeals court said Monday it will hear oral arguments on Jan. 7 in a high-profile case centered on the country's most restrictive abortion law. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, based in Louisiana, scheduled the hearing after the Supreme Court this month declined to block enforcement of the Texas law known as S.B. 8 while allowing abortion providers in the state to proceed with their legal challenge.
Abortion providers seek quick resolution in challenge to Texas law

Abortion providers in Texas, eager to restore access to the procedure there, asked a federal appeals court on Wednesday to immediately return their case to a district judge in Austin who previously blocked the nation's most restrictive abortion law. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit is weighing...
Democrats should apply Supreme Court’s abortion decision to firearms

Over the past week, Governor Gavin Newsom of California has broached introducing legislation that would do to gun providers what Texas has done to abortion providers: deputize a massive army of private “bounty hunters” to put them on the defensive. A California initiative would allow any Californian to sue “anyone who manufactures, distributes, or sells an assault weapon or ghost gun kit or parts” and recover unlimited damages. The defendants would have to plead their Second Amendment rights in appealing adverse verdicts — if they could stay in business long enough to do so, which many could not. Governor Kathy Hochul opened the door for a similar approach in New York with earlier legislative action that authorizes suits against gun manufacturers for injuries and deaths linked to firearms.
Perspective: I’m a pro-life lawyer. But Texas’ abortion law erodes the rule of law

I’m a law professor with seven kids, and I care deeply about protecting the rights of all children, born or unborn. But after reading Chief Justice John Roberts’ recent concurring opinion in a case about the controversial Texas abortion law, I have to agree: the Texas law is troubling for reasons that have little to do with abortion, but everything to do with the rule of law.
Supreme Court keeps Texas abortion law, says providers can sue

A Supreme Court ruling allowed a Texas abortion law to continue. The Supreme Court has formally returned a lawsuit over Texas’ six-week abortion ban to a federal appeals court that has twice allowed the law to stay in effect, rather than to a district judge who sought to block it.
After Supreme Court’s Ruling On Texas Law, Abortion-Rights Supporters See No Clear Path To Victory

In its anticipated ruling on Texas’ controversial abortion ban last week, the U.S. Supreme Court expressed significant concerns with the law’s unique enforcement mechanism, which empowers anyone to sue those who violate the statute. But ultimately the majority refused to block its implementation and instead limited how the legal challenge can proceed.
High Court Vaccine Mandate Case Puts Agency Power to the Test (1)

The power of a federal health agency to make critical decisions could hang on whether the U.S. Supreme Court allows the Biden administration to enforce its vaccine mandate for health-care workers while lawsuits unfold. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ Covid-19 vaccine mandate is the first time the agency...
Attorney General James Fights Arizona’s Unconstitutional Abortion Ban

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today continued her staunch opposition to the coordinated and unconstitutional attempt to roll back reproductive rights in the United States. As part of a coalition of 23 attorneys general, Attorney General James filed an amicus brief supporting a challenge to Arizona’s “reason ban” that prohibits abortion when it is sought because of the presence of a fetal abnormality. In the brief, the coalition argues that dispelling discriminatory views about people living with disabilities and providing accurate information about fetal abnormalities can and should happen while preserving women’s reproductive autonomy. The attorneys general urge the appeals court to uphold a district court order that enjoined Arizona’s “reason ban” before it took effect.
The most dangerous conservative judges aren’t on the Supreme Court

The Republican-appointed judges serving on state courts and lower-level federal courts don’t get nearly as much attention as those on the U.S. Supreme Court. But those judges are some of the most important — and, unfortunately, most dangerous — figures in American politics. Limiting the radicalism of the current Republican Party will be difficult with a judiciary packed with GOP partisans writing Trumpism into law.
