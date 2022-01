Wide receiver Braxton Berrios has been a jack of all trades for the Jets this season and that continued in last Sunday’s 26-21 win over the Jaguars. Berrios returned a second quarter kickoff 102 yards for a touchdown that gave the Jets a lead they would not relinquish over the rest of the afternoon. It was the first career kickoff return for a touchdown by Berrios, who also had a key third down catch on a fourth quarter scoring drive that helped push the Jets to victory.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO