Panthers sent home after multiple positive tests

By www.espn.com - NFL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Panthers sent home their players after a...

On3.com

Panthers release quarterback after less than two months with team

Just a day after activating him from the COVID-19 list, Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Barkley was released by the team on Wednesday, per Darin Gantt. Barkley was placed on the list Dec. 17. The 31-year-old former USC signal caller has yet to see the field since coming to Charlotte in November. In his NFL career, Barkley has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers (practice squad), Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans (practice squad).
ClutchPoints

Bruce Arians believes Buccaneers found their ‘lead dog’

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers routed the Carolina Panthers 32-6 on Sunday. One of the keys to the victory was an outstanding run game, as Tampa Bay ran for 159 yards without Leonard Fournette. Ronald Jones and Ke’Shawn Vaughn led the way for the Buccaneers, prompting head coach Bruce Arians to say that he believes one of the two is the lead dog.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Joe Burrow sends a message to Ravens head coach about running up the score

Joe Burrow just became one of my favorites. After the game John Harbaugh was upset when the Bengals continued to put pressure on the Ravens the entire game. After the game he let their staff know he was not happy with them running up the score. Well Joe Burrow was asked by reporters about that situation and Joe Burrow said.
The Spun

Saints Announce Significant Wednesday Roster News

Reinforcements are on the way for the New Orleans Saints. On Wednesday, the team activated a dozen players off the COVID list, including quarterback Taysom Hill. ESPN’s Field Yates shared the news via Twitter. The Saints activated 12 players from the COVID-19 list,” Yates tweeted. “Including QBs Taysom Hill...
92.7 The Block

Josh Klein: Panthers Need to Stand Pat at QB Position

The Carolina Panthers are 5-10 in large part to below average play at the quarterback position, as they have started Sam Darnold, Cam Newton, and PJ Walker under center this season. The QB position is the most important position in football, and arguably all of sports, yet that hasn't stopped Matt Rhule from neglecting the position. Rhule is likely coming back for a third season, despite being just 10-22 in the NFL, but there will be expectations to win, and win big. In order to do that though, the Panthers will need to revamp the QB position right? Josh Klein from the Riot Report joined Wilson & Norfleet earlier today and said:
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Cowboys Coaching News

Now that the Urban Meyer experiment in Jacksonville has come to an end, the Jaguars are on the hunt for their next head coach. According to recent interview requests, it appears Shad Kahn and the struggling organization are looking to explore the coordinator-to-head-coach pipeline. The Jaguars have reportedly requested permission...
CBS Boston

Jaguars Place 3 More Players On COVID List, Including Starting LT Cam Robinson

BOSTON (CBS) — The number of Jaguars players being placed on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list keeps growing. Jacksonville placed three more players on the list on Wednesday leading up to a Week 17 clash with the Patriots, including starting left tackle Cam Robinson. That could be terrible news for rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who has been sacked 29 times in his first 15 NFL games. Now he may have to face the New England pass rush his starting left tackle. The Patriots haven’t sacked an opposing quarterback in the last two weeks, and Matthew Judon (12.5 sacks on the season) is currently...
thegamenashville.com

Vikes’ Thielen placed on IR; Cook off COVID list

Vikings receiver Adam Thielen, who has 67 catches for 72 yards and 10 TDs this season, will miss the rest of the season after going on IR. Dalvin Cook will be available for Sunday night’s game vs. the Packers after coming off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
FanSided

Packers COVID-19 list grows even longer by the day

The Packers COVID-19 list picked up another handful of players on Wednesday as Green Bay deals with an outbreak before their game with Vikings. With a big rivalry game against the Vikings coming up quickly, the Packers are now hanging on for dear life hoping they’ll be able to field a team come Sunday.
