ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

POD: UC prep underway in Big D; Men's hoops braces for Vols

By Travis Reier
247Sports
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin BamaOnLine.com senior analyst Travis Reier as he goes in depth on University of Alabama football and men's hoops. Next up:. * Navigating Christmas as a...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
12up

Mississippi State fans are furious with Mike Leach

Talk about a complete and total shocker. On Tuesday night, Texas Tech and Mississppi State faced off in a bowl showdown, with the Bulldogs as major favorites. Mike Leach against his old school? Oh, the drama. Well, things were made worse here for Leach, as Texas Tech went on to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Spun

There Are 5 Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

College football fans are in for a treat this Tuesday. There are five marquee matchups on today’s schedule, and the action starts as early as noon ET. Auburn and Houston will kick off the action in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. The Tigers are the odds-on favorites, but the Cougars shouldn’t be overlooked. There’s a reason they finished the regular season with an 11-2 record.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Michigan football fans won’t like the latest rumors ahead of Orange Bowl

Michigan football is heading into the Orange Bowl with high hopes for the College Football Playoff but they could be missing a key defensive starter. What Jim Harbaugh has accomplished with the Michigan football team this season has been truly remarkable, particularly when it comes to overcoming the hurdles that had consistently tripped up the Wolverines for years. For their efforts, they’re now preparing to face off with Georgia in the Orange Bowl for a College Football Playoff semifinal.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
247Sports

Tennessee's Josh Heupel says refs working Music City Bowl told him they want rule change on injury stoppages

Injury timeouts were a theme of sorts during Tennessee Football's 48-45 overtime loss to Purdue in the Music City Bowl Thursday night, leading many on social media to question if the injuries — namely those on the side of the Boilermakers — were authentic. It appears that the officiating crew felt the same as the game progressed, as Volunteer head coach Josh Heupel told reporters postgame that the refs calling the game said to him that they feel a change on rules is needed for injury stoppages.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

What Josh Heupel said after controversial Music City Bowl ending

NASHVILLE — What Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said after the Vols lost 48-45 in overtime against Purdue Thursday in the Music City Bowl:. “Disappointed in the outcome. Disappointed for everybody inside the locker room tonight. They left everything out on the field. Disappointed in the result. But man, the journey has been unbelievable. When we took over the program 11 months ago, where it was and where it is today, two completely different (programs). Proud of these guys. They’ve come so far. Special thanks to our seniors. Guys that stayed, competed, that bought in, that led. Showed what the spirit of a Volunteer is.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big D#Hoops#Men#University Of Alabama#Uc Alabama#Sec#Ua#Covid#The Bamaonline Podcast#Google Podcasts#Travisreier
The Spun

Desmond Howard Reacts To Ridiculous Alabama Narrative

No. 1 Alabama will enter this Friday’s College Football semifinal as almost two-touchdown favorites over No. 4 Cincinnati. However, one of the Crimson Tide’s best players doesn’t think his team is being treated as such. Alabama linebacker Will Anderson said in his media session earlier this week...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Alabama Fans Loving Wednesday Night Quote From Nick Saban

Alabama is one of the four teams preparing to compete for a national championship in the College Football Playoff, beginning this Friday. In the context of this year, that also means the Crimson Tide are trying to avoid a late-season, COVID-19 outbreak. 2021 CFP teams that are unable to field...
ALABAMA STATE
Detroit News

Detroit News predictions: Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl

Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News predict the outcome of Thursday’s Peach Bowl between Michigan State and Pittsburgh at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta (7 p.m., ESPN/760). ► Matt Charboneau: Both teams will play without their best offensive player, but replacing a...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Covid Testing
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Keiwan Ratliff not retained at Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- New Florida coach Billy Napier remains in the process of rounding out his on-field and off-field coaching staff, hiring what he has dubbed an "army" of personnel to begin to implement his vision for the program. While Napier has retained a couple staffers from the Dan Mullen...
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

What Cincinnati's defense said about facing Alabama QB Bryce Young

Cincinnati enters the Cotton Bowl semifinal with the nation’s second-best passing defense. But the Bearcats haven’t faced an aerial attack, or quarterback, like Alabama and Bryce Young. As UC’s defensive contingent spoke on Tuesday, they shared their thoughts on Young. “He’s unbelievable,” Cincinnati defensive coordinator Mike Tressel...
ALABAMA STATE
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin recruiting: quick updates from the football and men’s hoops trails

Recruiting is the lifeblood of any major college athletics team, but following it closely as a fan can sometimes be difficult and can often be time consuming. We’ll try and condense all the recruiting news you can use into this bi-weekly (sometimes more) post. It’ll include updates on current commits, including stats from their high school games, as well as news on players the Badgers are still pursuing. Let’s get down to business!
WISCONSIN STATE
247Sports

Georgia football: Kirk Herbstreit discusses if Michigan can repeat Alabama's performance against Dawgs defense

Georgia is headed to Miami to play in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at Capital One Orange Bowl where they'll take on No. 2 Michigan on Dec. 31, 2021. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and ESPN will broadcast the game. On Monday, Herbstreit was asked a number of questions during a conference call with reporters, including about whether or not Michigan can do what Alabama did to Georgia in the SEC Championship game.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Alabama QB Bryce Young will win the Heisman twice, Brady Quinn says

Alabama's Bryce Young became first Crimson Tide quarterback in program history to win the Heisman trophy this season. Ahead of Friday's College Football Playoff start against Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl, CBS Sports analyst and former Notre Dame star Brady Quinn made the bold prediction that the talented sophomore would win the award for a second time before his career is over in Tuscaloosa.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

247Sports

38K+
Followers
278K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy