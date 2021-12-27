ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Drake outshined Santa on Christmas, handing out stacks of cash to strangers

By Marni Zipper
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VaAUh_0dWuw8kL00

Drake might be our favorite Jewish rapper, but this Christmas Champagne Papi gave Santa a run for his money.

Keep all of your favorite Drizzy tracks right at your fingertips. Stream Drake Radio now on the Audacy app

While spending the holidays in his hometown, Drizzy took to the streets of Toronto to hand out stacks of cash to people on the street. In a viral video, making the rounds on social media, Drake is spotted handing out cash while driving around the Canadian city on Christmas.

Fans who received the generous cash gifts have also shared videos of themselves receiving the money from the Certified Lover Boy crooner.

For most of Christmas day, Drake spent time with his son, Adonis .
The rapper shared a sweet black and white video of him and his family playing on Christmas day. On Instagram, the rapper wrote, “Merry Christmas From The Gang.”

Clearly, Drake did Christmas right. He spent time with the ones he loves most and gave back to his community.

Check out the video of Drake handing out fat stacks below.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitte r | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

Watch Drake doling out lots of cash to people in Toronto this Christmas

Drake was clearly feeling charitable this Christmas as he doled out lots of cash to people in his hometown of Toronto over the weekend. A very surprised person videoed the rapper sitting in the backseat of his car and passing out a stack of Canadian $20 bills. Although it’s not clear just how much money they were given, the stack looks suitably large.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

[WATCH] Drake Surprises Toronto Residents With Christmas Cash

Drake surprised Toronto residents with stacks of cash for Christmas. The rapper handed out money to random people in his hometown just days after winning a four billion dollar defamation lawsuit. One lucky guy called Drake a ‘legend of the city’ in his post on social media. In...
CELEBRITIES
People

Drake Adorably Wrestles with 4-Year-Old Son Adonis in Sweet Christmas Video

On Saturday, the 35-year-old musician shared a sweet video on Instagram of himself playfully wrestling with 4-year-old son Adonis and another little boy. "Merry Christmas From The Gang 🤞🏽💖," Drake captioned the 30-second clip, in which he can be seen laughing on the floor as he is tackled by the two little guys.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dj Akademiks
Person
Drizzy
Person
Drake
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merry Christmas#Outshined#Jewish#Canadian#Akademiks
Distractify

Marques Houston and His Wife Have Welcomed a New Bundle of Joy Into Their Family

Baby on board! It’s not surprising for some celebs to be partial to privacy these days, especially when it comes to their families. Since we live in an era that heavily relies on social media, it’s easy for specific narratives to grow legs before any verification. So some celebrities maintain a high level of privacy to protect the well-being of their children. And Marques Houston appears to be one of them.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
hotnewhiphop.com

Halle Berry Says Boyfriend Van Hunt Is The Love Of Her Life

Halle Berry, renowned actress and model, attended the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television Tuesday, where she was given the Career Achievement Award. In her acceptance speech, she mentioned her boyfriend, Van Hunt. Berry started her speech by detailing how her journey in Hollywood has evolved. “When I...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Prove They're Still Crazy in Love in These Swoon-Worthy PDA Photos

Watch: Beyonce & Blue Ivy Carter's Sweet Tribute to Jay-Z All together now: They're still looking, still looking so crazy in love. We're talking about music's biggest power couple, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, of course. The pair pulled back the curtain on their recent celebrations for the rapper's 52nd birthday—and judging by the new photos the "Formation" singer shared in a Dec. 7 Instagram post—the pair are as close as ever.
MUSIC
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For What Kanye West Just Said About His Marriage—Kim Must Be SO Mad!

Kanye West – now officially known as Ye – has given up on trying to play it cool, as he is now literally begging Kim Kardashian to take him back. Ye made the emotional plea to his 41-year-old estranged wife (who is now officially dating 28-year-old SNL comedian Pete Davidson) in front of the 70,000 people who attended the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, December 9th, which was also livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video.
RELATIONSHIPS
Reality Tea

Porsha Williams Got Pregnant When She Was 24 And Her Boyfriend Wanted To Keep The Baby And Raise The Child With His Mom Instead Of Porsha

Porsha Williams might have made her departure from Real Housewives of Atlanta, she still has plenty left to give. She landed her own spin off Porsha’s Family Matters and even came out with a memoir. Her book, titled The Pursuit of Porsha: How I Grew Into My Power and Purpose reveals some pretty deep stuff. It […] The post Porsha Williams Got Pregnant When She Was 24 And Her Boyfriend Wanted To Keep The Baby And Raise The Child With His Mom Instead Of Porsha appeared first on Reality Tea.
ATLANTA, GA
HollywoodLife

Diddy’s Twins, 14, Look So Grown Up While Rocking Matching Sweatsuits — Photo

Diddy’s girls Jessie and D’Lila showcased their sporty styles as they twinned in blue tracksuits. Diddy’s twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Star Combs, 14, proved they are quite the fashionistas in an artsy new Instagram snapshot posted to their joint account on Nov. 29. The duo looked ultra-cool while rocking blue tracksuits with white tops and slate grey New York Yankee ballcaps and two-toned sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Eve, 43, Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump As She Shares Pics From Baby Shower

Eve is glowing! The rapper and former ‘The Talk’ co-host cradled her growing baby bump while at a celebratory shower. Eve is about to be a mom for the first time! The 43-year-old, née Eve Jihan Jeffers, looked absolutely amazing as she showed off her growing bump at a shower in photos posted to Instagram on on Monday, Dec. 6. The “Who’s That Girl?” rapper wore a silk red wrap dress for the occasion, which as attended by friends like actress Nadine Velazquez and former 3LW singer Naturi Naughton.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Allegedly Slept With Kylie Jenner Behind Travis Scott's Back, Says Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM

Tristan Thompson's alleged infidelity has (once again...) opened up a can of worms for the Kardashian family. A woman named Maralee Nichols came forward a few days ago, claiming that she is the mother of one of Tristan's kids. This came as a shock to pop culture fanatics, who believed, alongside Khloé Kardashian, that the basketball star would finally be faithful to her. It turns out that apparently, he was unable to keep it in his pants again and, this time, he may have spread a massive family secret that Kylie Jenner, Drake, and plenty of others likely didn't want in the headlines.
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

Audacy

49K+
Followers
51K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy