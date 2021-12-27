Drake outshined Santa on Christmas, handing out stacks of cash to strangers

Drake might be our favorite Jewish rapper, but this Christmas Champagne Papi gave Santa a run for his money.

While spending the holidays in his hometown, Drizzy took to the streets of Toronto to hand out stacks of cash to people on the street. In a viral video, making the rounds on social media, Drake is spotted handing out cash while driving around the Canadian city on Christmas.

Fans who received the generous cash gifts have also shared videos of themselves receiving the money from the Certified Lover Boy crooner.

For most of Christmas day, Drake spent time with his son, Adonis .

The rapper shared a sweet black and white video of him and his family playing on Christmas day. On Instagram, the rapper wrote, “Merry Christmas From The Gang.”

Clearly, Drake did Christmas right. He spent time with the ones he loves most and gave back to his community.

Check out the video of Drake handing out fat stacks below.

