NYC Announces Scaled-Back Times Square New Year’s Eve Celebration

 3 days ago
The popular New Year’s Eve celebration in New York City’s Times Square isn’t canceled, but it's scaled back this year in light of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and the surge of new infections caused by the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus. In a press release,...

CBS New York

Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Outlines COVID-19 Plan For New York City As Omicron Cases Spike

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As he prepares to take office this weekend, Mayor-elect Eric Adams on Thursday outlined his plans to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. The mayor-elect says his plan is in alignment with the de Blasio administration’s, insisting that keeping in coordination is the best way to overcome COVID. “I was careful not to, in any way, impact on the existing mayor’s ability to send a very coordinated method, message to New Yorkers,” Adams said. But the biggest difference, he says, will be communication. The mayor-elect laid out his ideas to combat COVID not long before the city reported nearly 44,000 new cases...
Deadline

How To Watch Times Square Ball Drop On New Year’s Eve: Livestream + TV Schedule

The official Times Square New Year’s Eve lineup includes live performances by KT Tunstall, Journey and Karol G among other appearances throughout the evening Friday, highlighting a slew of options to help ring in 2022 while Omicron continues to surge. Co-organizers the Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment’s annual and official Times Square event, which shares the NYC stage with ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest among other network specials, is set to kick off its commercial-free live coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET Friday. The festivities, which includes the swearing in of new New York City...
The New York Times

New York City is Being Pummeled by Omicron

NEW YORK — One New York City subway line was suspended Wednesday, and five others were running with delays because so many workers were out sick. Twenty CityMD locations, where thousands of New Yorkers go to get tested for the coronavirus, were closed because of staffing shortages caused by the virus.
Robb Report

Times Square’s New Year’s Eve Ball Just Got Fitted With 192 New Waterford Crystal Facets

The centerpiece of New York City’s iconic New Year’s Eve ball drop just got a load of new bling to ensure it is suitably sparkly for the upcoming celebrations. The famous glittering orb, which was created by the historic Irish house of Waterford, was fitted a spate of new crystals on Monday, just a few days before it is due to descend at 11:59 pm on Friday, December 31, to mark the beginning of 2022. The mesmerizing geodesic sphere, which measures 12 feet in diameter and weighs 11,875 pounds, comprises some 2,688 sparkling crystal triangles that are crafted from the finest Waterford...
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ban against unvaccinated workers begins in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s sweeping mandate requiring nearly all private-sector businesses to ban unvaccinated employees from the workplace has taken effect amid a spike in coronavirus infections. Workers at roughly 184,000 businesses were required to show proof they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Monday. Businesses that […]
CBS New York

Judge Orders NYC To Install Thousands Of New Crosswalk Signals

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A federal judge has ordered New York City to install thousands of new crosswalk signals to aid the blind and those with bad eyesight. The new signals will be placed in more than 9,000 locations over the next 10 years. They use sounds and vibrations to let people know when it’s safe to cross. Monday’s order comes more than a year after the same judge ruled that most crosswalks in the city violate federal laws protecting those with disabilities.
Gothamist.com

Photos: The Times Square Ball Gets Ready For Its Second Pandemic New Year’s Eve

Omicron may have forced the drastic downscaling of Times Square’s traditionally jam-packed New Year's Eve Celebration—among other restrictions, only 15,000 masked and vaxxed revelers will be allowed into the party pens—but the world famous Waterford Crystal ball has to get fully dressed for the festivities nonetheless. This year that means replacing 192 triangles on the Ball's facade with a new pattern that evokes "the “Gift of Wisdom," said Jeffrey Strauss, the co-organizer of Times Square New Year's Eve.
CBS New York

Brooklyn Native Steve Buscemi Honored With Key To New York City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Actor Steve Buscemi is the latest New Yorker to get a key to the city. Before turning to acting, the Brooklyn-born Buscemi was a New York City firefighter in the early 1980s. .@NYCMayor honors iconic actor and one of @FDNY’s Bravest Steve Buscemi at City Hall. https://t.co/wZyvD0yX71 pic.twitter.com/koUcJroZPp — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) December 28, 2021 The “Boardwalk Empire” star was given the key to New York during Mayor Bill de Blasio’s press conference Tuesday. “This is such an honor to be here with you today to receive this, to have friends and family here,” Buscemi said. “Before being an actor, I had one of the greatest jobs in New York City … at Engine 55 in Little Italy, and I’ll always be grateful to them for allowing me to work beside them in the aftermath of 9/11.” Known for roles in “Reservoir Dogs,” “Fargo,” “The Sopranos” and many more, Buscemi said one of the things he loves most about New York City is the people.
