SPORTS: Looking at big moments from 2021

Tuttle celebrates winning the Class 4A state title in 2021. Austin Litterell

The year 2021 managed to have special moments and big plays from area teams.

Teams and athletes across the area competed in big games, big moments and big plays. Some of the big plays and moments are listed below, but obviously there were plenty more big plays and moments.

There should be plenty more in 2022.

Lady Tigers win state title

Tuttle girls basketball made history in 2021.

The Lady Tigers advanced to the Class 4A state championship game. As a ranked team, Tuttle defeated three ranked teams in the state tournament and won the program's first state title.

Following wins over Holland Hall and Anadarko, Tuttle defeated Fort Gibson in the state championship game, leading to a massive celebration and another trophy for an athletic department with plenty of tradition.

Muncy hits game-winning shot

Looking to get to the Class 2A state basketball tournament for the second season in a row, the Amber-Pocasset Lady Panthers competed in an area tournament championship game against Hooker.

In a battle of ranked teams, Am-Po needed a late shot to win the game. With the game tied, Caton Muncy delivered the game-winning shot with 0.6 seconds left on the clock.

Am-Po advanced to state with a 39-37 victory.

Hall beats buzzer against OCU

The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma's Stephon Hall not only had one of the biggest plays in the area in 2021, but he also made one of the biggest plays in the country.

Following a late shot from Oklahoma City University in a Sooner Athletic Conference men's basketball game, Hall had the last laugh. After a 3-pointer from OCU, Hall buried a buzzer-beating shot that the NAIA named the top play of the men's basketball season and gave a ranked Science & Arts team 71-69 win.

Late touchdown helps Chickasha football beat Anadarko

The Chickasha Fightin' Chicks and Anadarko Warriors found themselves in a game with plenty of points.

With Chickasha trailing by three points in the fourth quarter, Cade Rayburn and Xavier Copeland-McFadden combined for a huge play. With Chickasha down 32-29, Rayburn completed a pass to Copeland-McFadden, and Copeland-McFadden found the end zone on a long play that put Chickasha ahead for good in a 43-38 victory.

Verden athlete wins state title

A Verden athlete finished No. 1 in an event at the Class A state track meet.

Whitney McHugh — a freshman at the time — competed at state earlier in 2021 and came away with a No. 1 spot. McHugh captured a state title in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 47.08 seconds.

According to Verden, McHugh captured the top spot on the podium with a personal best in the event.