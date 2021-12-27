ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue Sentenced to 20 Months in Prison

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaby Blue of the famed R&B group, Pretty Ricky, has been sentenced to almost two years in prison on one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud after the singer was accused of filing false loan applications for financial assistance as part of America’s Paycheck Protection Program...

Bunnie Tillman
3d ago

Wow...I don't know him but his name doesn't fit him at all.... was he talented? I really don't know because I am an old and kinda selective about the rap I listen to. Oh well we all have to learn...some of us the hard way.

Rachel Matthews
2d ago

This just blew my mind. I can't with these folks. fame and fortune don't last forever. They shud have had a plan for if things fell thru. Them ppp loans are catching up with everybody.

cheri rodriguez
2d ago

Meanwhile people like me are out of a job and going to food banks. this is pitiful. that money could of went to places that help people like me get on my feet again.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ppp Loan#Prison#R B#Throwbackjersey Com Llc#Blue Star Records Llc#The Bureau Of Prisons#The United States Marshal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
