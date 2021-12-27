Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue Sentenced to 20 Months in Prison

Orlando, Florida-based rapper 9lokkNine, best known for his feature on YNW Melly's song "223's," has been sentenced to the next seven years in prison. The 21-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jacquavius Smith, has had difficulty staying out of trouble for much of his career. Earlier this year, he was charged in a massive racketeering takedown in Florida, alongside other rappers, including Hotboii. The "Crayola" rapper would go on to plead guilty to identity theft and weapons charges from another case, which is what he was sentenced for this week. 9lokk was also charged on federal firearm charges several months earlier in February, in addition to charges for fraudulently applying to the Paycheck Protection Program and receiving $10,000 that was intended to help small businesses stay on their feet during the pandemic.

