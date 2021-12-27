Potential Offseason Target: Jonathan Villar

We have, as you read this here on Thursday, just two more days left in 2021, which much like 2020 was not a year many of us will look back upon fondly. That said, there were good things for some of us personally, and as Boston Red Sox fans there was a lot to celebrate from this past season. With the new year right around the corner, it is customary to take stock at what happened this past year, and we want to do just that with the 2021 Red Sox. In order to do that in a way that is at least a little fresh, we’ll try a new tact. Below is the top story from us (in terms of page views) from each month of 2021, and I’ll do my best to explain why that story does (or in some cases does not) hold up in the story of what was a surprising and improbably season.

BASEBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO