Potential Offseason Target: Jonathan Villar

By Matt_Collins
Over the Monster
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrior to the lockout and accompanying transaction freeze, we saw a flurry of activity on the free agent market which both came out of nowhere and saw many of the top names on the market find news clubs at an early point of the offseason. But even with that flurry of...

www.overthemonster.com

Over the Monster

Ten (mostly) new names who could help in the 2022 bullpen

We’ve been talking a whole lot about the bullpen of late here at OTM, in part because there is quite literally nothing going on and it’s something to talk about, but also because it is a relatively unclear part of the Boston Red Sox roster. We assume there are going to be some additions from outside the organization to shore up the group, but there is enough uncertainty that the team will need to get some help from internal options as well.
Over the Monster

What our top stories of 2021 tell us about the year that was

We have, as you read this here on Thursday, just two more days left in 2021, which much like 2020 was not a year many of us will look back upon fondly. That said, there were good things for some of us personally, and as Boston Red Sox fans there was a lot to celebrate from this past season. With the new year right around the corner, it is customary to take stock at what happened this past year, and we want to do just that with the 2021 Red Sox. In order to do that in a way that is at least a little fresh, we’ll try a new tact. Below is the top story from us (in terms of page views) from each month of 2021, and I’ll do my best to explain why that story does (or in some cases does not) hold up in the story of what was a surprising and improbably season.
Over the Monster

OTM Roundtable: 2021’s top moment

As we sit here Friday morning, 2021 is almost in the books, but not quite yet. We still have a few more hours until we officially ring in the new year and enter 2022, which means we have one last chance to look back at the year that was for the Boston Red Sox, a surprising season that saw the team get just a couple wins away from the World Series. Our prompt for the staff roundtable this week was simple. What was your top Red Sox moment of 2021?
Over the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Jackie Bradley Jr., Kyle Schwarber, Jerry Remy

Jackie Bradley Jr. was the last addition for the Boston Red Sox before the lockout, though obviously is not a new face for this fanbase. Coming off a dreadful season at the plate, Jason Mastrodonato says Bradley is the most interesting player on the team looking ahead to 2022. (Jason Mastrodonato; Boston Herald)
True Blue LA

Chris Taylor has won the offseason

It’s been a memorable offseason for Chris Taylor, to say the least. Right ahead of the lockout deadline, he re-signed with the Dodgers on a four-year contract. He secured the bag, signing for $60 million. After locking in that kind of money, it seems impossible for the offseason to get any better. Well, Taylor found a way to top his contract.
True Blue LA

Decision in Trevor Bauer case still pending

A decision in whether or not to file criminal charges against Trevor Bauer is not likely to come until January, reports Brittany Ghiroli at The Athletic. Though the Pasadena Police Department turned over its findings in late August, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office has said that the sexual assault case brought against Bauer is still under review.
The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Reportedly Accused Of Rape, Battery

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Sam Dyson, who played for five different teams between 2012 and 2019, is facing serious charges that could land him in court. Dyson is being accused of rape, battery and infliction of emotional distress by his former girlfriend. The allegations were listed in legal papers filed in Florida’s 15th Judicial Court this past Monday.
FanSided

Could Freddie Freeman betray promise to Ronald Acuña Jr. after World Series?

After the Atlanta Braves won the 2021 World Series, Freddie Freeman reportedly told Ronald Acuña Jr. he’d run it back to repeat next year with the injured young star. Freeman is still favored to sign with the Atlanta Braves, and as I’ve written several times over, if he does not do so, it’ll be considered a massive failure from Alex Anthopoulos and the front office.
FanSided

Does Kyle Seager’s retirement shed new light on Texas Rangers’ Kershaw pursuit?

Kyle Seager shocked the Texas Rangers and the rest of the baseball world on Wednesday with the news that he’ll be hanging up his cleats. It comes as something of a welcome development for the Rangers, who have taken the brunt of Seager’s powerful bat tormenting them over the years with the Seattle Mariners. We won’t exactly miss him, but we can respect and salute a very good career in baseball.
MLB
FanSided

4 early trade targets for the NOLA Saints in the 2022 offseason

The NOLA Saints lost Drew Brees to retirement last offseason and the loss of their future Hall of Fame quarterback has hurt the offense tremendously. The black and gold have rolled with four different quarterbacks in the 2022 season and it’s going to be something they need to address in the offseason.
Sports Illustrated

Can MLB’s Biggest Disappointments of 2021 Return to Form?

After the past two years have given the world enough setbacks to define a generation, we could all use a little rebound in 2022. That includes a whole lot of baseball players who have had to navigate a pandemic to play a sport that places an emphasis on routine—something that’s been frustratingly difficult to come by.
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers: Was the Trea Turner Trade Worth it? 2021 Reviews

The Dodgers filled two major needs at the trade deadline last year with the acquisition of right-handed ace Max Scherzer and star shortstop Trea Turner. Scherzer has come and gone, but Trea will be back in LA for 2022. So, all told, was the trade worth it for the Dodgers? Turner was sidelined for ...
The Spun

Former MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 34

On Wednesday afternoon, a former Major League Baseball All-Star announced his retirement from the game. Longtime Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager is hanging up his cleats. The 34-year-old is coming off of one of the best seasons of his career, but decided it was time to walk away. His...
