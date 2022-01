Here are the Pets of the Week available for adoption at the Pasadena Humane this week:. One-year-old Athena (A500837) is a real people person! She’s very friendly and will even lean into you or sit on your lap to ask for more petting. She has lots of energy and is very smart, so playtime and mental stimulation is a must for this dog. Athena would do best as the only pet in the home so she can have all your love!

PASADENA, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO