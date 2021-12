There’s a lot of fun stuff to get to from the farm system, which has been building up on me in tabs. So here it all comes …. ⇒ During a season, we obviously get lots and lots of new info on prospects, as they play in games and build up a data set and new scouting reports. But I also really like THIS time of year, because it’s when you start to see the synthesis of all that came during the season. That leads to discussion behind the scenes that goes into rankings and reporting, all of which you can observe from a distance and learn which guys the organization(s) really believe(s) are blowing up.

MLB ・ 22 HOURS AGO