Astronomers estimate that if you look up at the night sky on a moon-less night, you can see as many as 10,000 stars with the naked eye. Or at least, you could before skyscrapers and street lights took over our landscape. Due to this light pollution, in much of the world, as few as 100 stars are visible when you look up—and the grand Milky Way is nowhere to be seen. For the first time in humanity’s 200,000 year history, we are cut off from the infinite cosmos.

ASTRONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO