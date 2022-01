It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas everywhere we go, but at my house. Thanks to two kittens we rescued last year and a new puppy who eats any and everything those cats drop on the floor, we decided this Christmas to skip the traditional tree and not unpack the breakable decorations ( which is just about every decoration) until our pets get a little older, or until I get tough enough to do what my friends all suggest and, "Put the damn cats outside where they belong."

